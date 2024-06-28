Sources -- Mavs deal Tim Hardaway to Pistons for Quentin Grimes

The Dallas Mavericks traded taking pictures guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons for taking pictures guard Quentin Grimes, sources advised ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hardaway, 32, is due $16.2 million subsequent season within the last yr of a four-year, $75 million contract. Grimes, 24, is due $4.3 million within the last season of his rookie contract.

The commerce positions the Mavs to have the ability to use a part of the $12.9 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception. Dallas had been restricted to the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel with Hardaway on its books.

Mavs normal supervisor Nico Harrison described re-signing beginning small ahead Derrick Jones Jr. because the group’s offseason “precedence 1A and 1B” final week. Jones, the group’s finest perimeter defender, performed final season on a veteran’s minimal deal.

Hardaway averaged 14.4 factors this previous season, primarily serving because the Mavs’ sixth man. Nonetheless, his function was diminished down the stretch of the common season and all through the playoffs. He didn’t play as a result of a coach’s resolution in 4 of the Mavs’ final eight video games within the Western Convention finals and NBA Finals.

Hardaway spent 5½ seasons in Dallas, the place he arrived as a part of the Kristaps Porzingis commerce with the New York Knicks in January 2019. He averaged 15.2 factors throughout his tenure with the Mavs.

Grimes has averaged 8.5 factors in 168 profession video games, together with 90 begins for the Knicks. Due to proper knee soreness, Grimes performed solely six video games for the Pistons after being acquired within the commerce deadline deal that despatched Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to New York.