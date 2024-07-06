Sources – Magic, Franz Wagner agree on $224M rookie extension

Orlando Magic ahead Franz Wagner has agreed on a five-year, $224 million rookie contract extension — a deal that would develop into value as a lot as $269 million, sources advised ESPN on Friday.

Wagner is eligible to earn 30% of the crew’s wage cap ought to he get voted to an All-NBA crew, sources mentioned. Wagner’s agent Jason Glushon accomplished work on the deal over the July 4 vacation, sources mentioned.

Wagner has been a cornerstone of the Magic’s revival, averaging 19.7 factors, 5.3 rebounds and three.7 assists per recreation final season as Orlando returned to the Japanese Convention playoffs and went 47-35, the franchise’s finest document since 2010-11.

He has had a historic begin to his Magic profession, becoming a member of Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard and Tracy McGrady in scoring at the very least 4,000 factors earlier than his twenty third birthday, based on ESPN Stats & Info.

Wagner, the No. 8 decide in 2021 out of Michigan, had seven 30-point video games final season and ranked within the high 10 of made layups and dunks, based on Second Spectrum.

Wagner, whose brother Moe agreed to a brand new two-year, $22 million take care of Orlando on Tuesday, is taken into account one of the best participant to return out of Germany since Corridor of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.