Sources – Lakers hiring JJ Redick to four-year deal to coach team

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a four-year contract with JJ Redick to make him the franchise’s subsequent coach, sources instructed ESPN on Thursday.

Redick, an ESPN NBA analyst who performed 15 years within the league, met with Lakers vp and common supervisor Rob Pelinka and proprietor Jeanie Buss over the weekend, and conversations on the emptiness continued all through the week, sources stated.

Pelinka provided Redick the job Thursday morning, sources stated.

Coach Crew Season JJ Redick Lakers 2024-25 Jason Kidd Nets 2013-14 Mark Jackson Warriors 2011-12 Doc Rivers Magic 1999-2000 Larry Chicken Pacers 1997-98 — ESPN Stats & Info

Pelinka turned offered on Redick’s capability to attach with gamers and his basketball IQ and believes surrounding Redick with an elite teaching employees will assist shorten his studying curve into his first teaching job, sources stated.

Redick moved into the forefront of the search per week in the past after the Lakers’ pursuit of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley was in the end rebuffed.

The Lakers provided Hurley a six-year, $70 million contract that he turned down early final week, sources stated.

As Pelinka sought with Hurley, he nonetheless needs a instructing coach and employees who will prioritize the event of younger gamers akin to Max Christie, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura and may design a inventive strategy to that includes Anthony Davis on each ends of the ground, sources stated.

Redick has a robust relationship with Lakers star LeBron James, with whom he co-hosts a basketball podcast.