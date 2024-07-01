Sources: Isaiah Hartenstein agrees to $87M deal with Thunder

Free agent middle Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed to a three-year, $87 million cope with the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder, sources advised ESPN. He leaves the New York Knicks for the highest West seed keen so as to add his dimension, talent and physicality.

Hartenstein, 26, established himself as a top quality beginning middle this previous season for the Knicks, moving into that position for New York after Mitchell Robinson suffered an ankle damage in December.

Hartenstein turned a key a part of a magical season for the Knicks, who received 50 video games in addition to a playoff sequence for a second straight season for the primary time since 2000. He averaged 7.8 factors and eight.3 rebounds, taking part in in 75 video games (49 begins) whereas taking pictures 64.4% from the sector.

Hartenstein was considered one of simply three gamers final season with no less than 85 blocks and 85 steals, and he held opponents to taking pictures under 53% on the rim. Together with elite protection, Hartenstein possesses spectacular imaginative and prescient and playmaking potential for a middle, though that side of his recreation did not function prominently in Tom Thibodeau’s offensive system.

Hartenstein opened his profession taking part in two seasons for the Houston Rockets earlier than bouncing round to the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Clippers forward of signing a two-year cope with New York in the summertime of 2022.

As a result of the Knicks have solely early Chook rights on Hartenstein, essentially the most New York might supply him was 4 years, $72.5 million.

The Thunder additionally agreed to long-term extensions with key reserves Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, league sources confirmed to ESPN.

Sources mentioned that Wiggins agreed to a five-year, $47 million contract and Joe agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal.

The Thunder declined comparatively small staff choices on Joe ($2.1 million) and Wiggins ($2 million) with the intention of securing them to multiyear offers.

ESPN Stats & Data, Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.