Sources – Georgia RB Trevor Etienne won’t play vs. Clemson

ATLANTA — Georgia might be with out switch working again Trevor Etienne in Saturday’s opener towards No. 14 Clemson on account of his arrest earlier this spring on DUI and reckless driving expenses, sources informed ESPN on Saturday.

Etienne, who transferred to Georgia from Florida in January, was anticipated to be the beginning tailback for the No. 1 Bulldogs towards the Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia can even be with out tailback Roderick Robinson II, who lately underwent surgical procedure for turf toe.

The Bulldogs will depend on sophomore Branson Robinson, freshman Nate Frazier and walk-on Money Jones within the working recreation towards the Tigers.

Etienne, the youthful brother of Jacksonville Jaguars tailback Travis Etienne Jr., was arrested March 24 on expenses of DUI, reckless driving and three different misdemeanors. In a plea settlement in July, prosecutors dropped the DUI cost as Etienne pleaded no contest to reckless driving and responsible to expenses of underage possession of alcohol, failure to take care of lane and a window-tint violation.

He acquired 12 months of probation. He was fined $852 and ordered to finish a substance abuse analysis, 40 hours of group service and an alcohol threat discount program.

Beneath Georgia athletic division coverage, Etienne would have missed 10% of the Bulldogs’ season — no less than one recreation — if he had been discovered responsible of DUI. It was initially unclear whether or not the plea settlement modified that.

“I do not actually speak about all the opposite stuff, as regards to suspensions, for any of our gamers,” coach Kirby Good stated Monday.

Branson Robinson missed all the 2023 season whereas recovering from a ruptured patella tendon. Robinson, ESPN’s high working again prospect within the 2022 class, has practiced in preseason camp with out limitations, Good stated.

Robinson, from Canton, Mississippi, ran for 330 yards with three scores as a freshman in 2022.