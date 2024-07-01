Sources: Chris Paul signing free agent deal with Spurs

Free agent level guard Chris Paul is signing a one-year contract price greater than $11 million with the San Antonio Spurs, sources instructed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.

The Spurs and Paul wasted no time in negotiating a deal simply hours after the Golden State Warriors knowledgeable the veteran level guard they have been waiving him the day his $30 million wage for the 2024-25 season was set to ensure.

As an alternative, Paul, 39, will spend his twentieth NBA season in San Antonio, becoming a member of forces with coach Gregg Popovich because the Spurs look to construct a profitable group round 20-year-old star middle Victor Wembanyama.

After a loss to the Warriors on March 11, Popovich had nothing however reward for Paul.

“He is one of many all-time greatest opponents ever within the league,” Popovich stated. “He is an incredible chief, nice competitor. It is all the time enjoyable to see him.”

Final season with the Warriors, Paul, a 12-time All-Star, accepted a bench position and began solely 18 of the 58 video games he performed, averaging 9.2 factors and 6.8 assists in 26.4 minutes. In his begins, Paul averaged 11.9 factors and seven.3 assists.

Paul is third all time within the NBA in assists with 11,894 and joins a roster that went into the offseason with a necessity at level guard.

The Spurs began final 12 months experimenting with ahead Jeremy Sochan on the spot earlier than pivoting to a extra conventional look with Tre Jones. San Antonio additionally selected Stephon Fortress with the No. 4 decide on this 12 months’s draft. Fortress has stated he’d prefer to play level guard within the NBA.

Paul is on observe to turn out to be the eleventh participant in NBA historical past to play 20 seasons. He returns to Texas, the place he performed two seasons with the Houston Rockets from 2017 to 2019.