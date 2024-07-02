Sources: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum agrees to 5-year, $314M deal

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has agreed on a five-year, $314 million extension — the most important contract in NBA historical past — sources informed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

The deal features a participant possibility and commerce kicker, sources mentioned.

Tatum, 26, led Boston to its 18th NBA title with a five-game victory over the Dallas Mavericks within the NBA Finals, averaging 22.2 factors, 7.8 rebounds and seven.2 assists because the Celtics handed their endlessly rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, for probably the most championships in league historical past.

The 6-foot-9 ahead, who was drafted third general by the Celtics in 2017, has developed into one of many NBA’s prime two-way abilities on the wing, partnering with Jaylen Brown — whom Boston signed to what was a file extension a yr in the past — to type arguably the very best wing tandem within the league at this time.

The 2 richest contracts in NBA historical past by whole worth now belong to the Celtics duo.

Staff Participant Deal Worth Celtics Jayson Tatum $314M Celtics Jaylen Brown $285M Nuggets Nikola Jokic $276M Suns Bradley Beal $251M — ESPN Stats & Data

The Celtics additionally agreed to an extension with guard Derrick White earlier Monday. Boston now has each member of its beginning lineup below contract by way of not less than 2025-26. In that season alone, the contracts of Tatum, Brown, White, Jrue Vacation and Kristaps Porzingis will whole $198.5 million.

Tatum is a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA choice, together with being named to the All-NBA first crew the previous three seasons. After successful a gold medal on the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, he’s additionally set to be a part of Staff USA’s entry within the Paris Olympics this summer season as the lads’s nationwide crew seems to be to say its fifth consecutive gold medal.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and ESPN Stats & Data contributed to this report.