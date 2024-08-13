Source – Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs injures hamstring at practice

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions working again Jahmyr Gibbs suffered a hamstring harm at follow Monday night time, a supply instructed ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gibbs was being evaluated for a leg harm after departing the follow session early, although it was unclear on which play he was injured.

Gibbs, 22, is coming off a Professional Bowl rookie season by which he rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns to go together with 316 receiving yards and a receiving landing.

He was named a finalist for AP Offensive Rookie of the 12 months after enjoying a giant function in Detroit’s run to the NFC Championship Recreation.

He instructed ESPN earlier this month he has a objective of turning into the fourth participant in NFL historical past to document 1,000 yards receiving and 1,000 yards dashing in the identical season, becoming a member of Christian McCaffrey, Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

“A number of nice receiving backs have executed that,” Gibbs instructed ESPN. “Christian McCaffrey’s executed that. AK [Alvin Kamara] has been shut. Marshall Faulk has executed it. I would prefer to be in that class. It is solely a sure quantity that is executed it.”

Detroit’s first-round rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold additionally left follow early after being evaluated for an higher physique harm, whereas fellow rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was checked for an ankle harm.