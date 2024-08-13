Source - Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs injures hamstring at practice

Source – Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs injures hamstring at practice

by

  • Eric Woodyard, ESPNAug 12, 2024, 09:10 PM ET

    Shut

      Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter devoted to the Midwest area earlier than switching to his present function in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan College and has authored/co-authored three books: “Wasted, Ethan’s Expertise Search” and “All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story”. He’s a proud dad or mum of 1 son, Ethan. You may observe him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions working again Jahmyr Gibbs suffered a hamstring harm at follow Monday night time, a supply instructed ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gibbs was being evaluated for a leg harm after departing the follow session early, although it was unclear on which play he was injured.

Gibbs, 22, is coming off a Professional Bowl rookie season by which he rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns to go together with 316 receiving yards and a receiving landing.

He was named a finalist for AP Offensive Rookie of the 12 months after enjoying a giant function in Detroit’s run to the NFC Championship Recreation.

He instructed ESPN earlier this month he has a objective of turning into the fourth participant in NFL historical past to document 1,000 yards receiving and 1,000 yards dashing in the identical season, becoming a member of Christian McCaffrey, Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.

“A number of nice receiving backs have executed that,” Gibbs instructed ESPN. “Christian McCaffrey’s executed that. AK [Alvin Kamara] has been shut. Marshall Faulk has executed it. I would prefer to be in that class. It is solely a sure quantity that is executed it.”

Detroit’s first-round rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold additionally left follow early after being evaluated for an higher physique harm, whereas fellow rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was checked for an ankle harm.

Leave a Comment