Source – Chiefs more optimistic on severity of WR Rice’s injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and huge receiver Rashee Rice have “a variety of optimism” that his knee damage is not as important as initially feared and that his restoration timeline might be “a lot shorter” than first believed, a supply instructed ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday

It is nonetheless unlikely Rice will play once more this season, however medical doctors is not going to know for certain till they carry out surgical procedure Tuesday morning, the supply mentioned.

Rice injured his proper knee within the Chiefs’ Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Sources initially mentioned Rice was feared to have torn his ACL, however the staff has but to formally make clear the character of the damage. There may be harm to the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his knee, a supply instructed Schefter.

The Chiefs positioned Rice on injured reserve Thursday in a transfer that may sideline him for at the very least the following 4 video games.

Rice was injured when quarterback Patrick Mahomes by accident collided along with his knee when the 2 and different gamers have been chasing a Chargers fumble that adopted an interception.

Rice entered Week 4 main the NFL in receptions with 24 and was second in yards with 288.