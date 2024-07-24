Sounkamba Sylla barred from Olympics opening ceremony due to hijab

PARIS (AP) — French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla says she has been barred from Friday’s opening ceremony on the Paris Olympics as a result of she wears a hijab, and the French Olympic Committee mentioned it’s working together with her to discover a resolution that adheres to the group’s secular necessities for athletes.

Sylla, a 26-year-old member of France’s 400-meter ladies’s and blended relay groups, shared her frustration on Instagram on Sunday.

“You might be chosen for the Olympics, organized in your nation, however you’ll be able to’t take part within the opening ceremony since you put on a headband,” she wrote.

France enforces a strict precept of “ laïcité ”, loosely translated as “secularism.” On Wednesday, David Lappartient, president of the French Olympic Committee, mentioned that French Olympians are certain by the secular ideas that apply to public sector employees in France, separating state and church, which features a ban on hijabs.

“It’s maybe typically not comprehensible in different nations on the earth, however it’s a part of our DNA right here in France,” he mentioned.

Lappartient mentioned discussions are underway with Sylla to discover a resolution that adheres to the French Olympic group’s secular necessities whereas additionally respecting the athlete’s “professional want that her beliefs are revered.”

“I’ve little doubt {that a} resolution will be discovered,” he mentioned. “We hope that everybody can participate within the opening ceremony.”

Sylla’s put up has prompted assist from fellow athletes, together with members of the French Olympic group, who voiced their indignation. Pole vaulter Marie-Julie Bonnin commented “I can’t consider it” on Sylla’s put up, and relay teammate Muhammad Abdallah Kounta added “liberty, equality, fraternity they are saying. Please share this. This isn’t regular.”

Sylla has competed with a black scarf in a number of earlier occasions, together with the World Championships in 2022 and 2023, in addition to the World Relays in Could 2024.

Throughout Friday’s opening ceremony, the French delegation will put on tailored uniforms from the French luxurious model Berluti, owned by the LVMH group.

French Minister of Sports activities Amélie Oudéa-Castéra mentioned LVMH is concerned within the effort to be “creative with options so that everybody feels comfy.”

Sylla’s hijab first arose as a priority earlier than the European Championships in Rome earlier this 12 months. The answer was a blue cap integrated into the group package that Oudéa-Castéra mentioned “revered our ideas.” The cap had a sewn-on strip of cloth that Sylla wore to cowl her hair. It’s unclear if Sylla will put on the same hair piece to compete in Paris.

“We need to observe the identical logic. That’s why we’re progressing in discussions with LVMH and Berluti. I’m assured,” Oudéa-Castéra mentioned.

