SoundExchange Sues AccuRadio Over Royalties

CHICAGO(CelebrityAccess) — SoundExchange, the digital music efficiency rights group, introduced it has hit the digital music streamer AccuRadio with a lawsuit in search of to get better what it alleges are years of unpaid royalties.

In response to SoundExchange, AccuRadio paid streaming royalties beneath the blanket statutory license till 2016 when SoundExchange alleges the royalties funds slowed and ultimately stopped in 2018.

AccuRadio payments itself as a free web radio service that permits customers to completely customise their expertise. In response to AccuRadio, customers are allowed to skip as many songs as they need and doesn’t embody a paid tier together with its ad-supported providing.

“AccuRadio has immediately harmed creators over time by refusing to pay royalties for the usage of protected recordings,” mentioned Michael Huppe, president and CEO of SoundExchange. “At this time, SoundExchange is standing up for creators via this lawsuit to guard the worth of music and guarantee creators are compensated pretty for his or her work. We hope AccuRadio will instantly reverse course and pay what they owe for the usage of the music that sits on the basis of its service.”

The go well with, filed in the USA District Court docket for the Northern District of Illinois, seeks to get better any excellent royalties from AccuRadio.

AccuRadio didn’t reply to a request for remark.