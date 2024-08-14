SoundCloud Store Launches With Exclusive Artist Merch With 100% Of The Profits Going To Artists

(Hypebot) — The SoundCloud Retailer launches at this time with merch from a curated group of Subsequent Professional artists. With the brand new retailer, artists can design and promote unique merchandise, conserving 100% of the income.

SoundCloud at the moment hosts 400 million tracks – about 4X greater than Spotify and Apple Music – from 40 million artists.

“SoundCloud is aware of that streaming isn’t sufficient – for artists or followers,” the platform stated in a press release. “We additionally know the facility of fandom, which is why we’re continually engaged on bettering how artists and followers join and share by means of music.”

SoundCloud confirmed to Hypebot that artist merch is “print on demand” and hosted solely within the SoundCloud Retailer, with no upfront prices to artists. The shop additionally provides the Necessities Assortment of SoundCloud-branded merchandise.

Wiz Khalifa

SoundCloud Retailer launches

The SoundCloud Retailer launches with unique merchandise from Wiz Khalifa (above), Denzel Curry, Wolfacejoeyy, Bktherula, and Armani White, and is obtainable in the USA, EU, and Canada.

Subscribing SoundCloud Subsequent Professional Artists can be part of a waitlist right here to take part in the event that they personal 100% of their merchandise rights.

As soon as chosen, right here’s the way it works:

SoundCloud says they are going to be opening up the shop to extra artists and in further territories.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Company, and a Berklee School Of Music professor.