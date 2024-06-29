Soul Coughing Announces New Dates, Upgraded Venues For Their First North American Tour In Decades

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After asserting their first tour in additional than 20 years, the legendary New York-based alt-rock band Soul Coughing revealed plans to broaden the tour with further dates and upgraded venues.

Initially set to start on the Stomach Up Tavern in Solana Seaside, California, on September eleventh, the tour will now kick off on September tenth with a second present added at Stomach Up.

Moreover, within the face of demand, the tour will now play on the Palace Theatre in St. Paul on September twenty fourth; the Riviera Theater in Chicago on September twenty fifth; Roadrunner in Boston on Sept. twenty ninth; and Franklin Music Corridor in Philadelphia on October third.

The tour closes out with a pair of hometown exhibits at Brooklyn Metal in Brooklyn, New York on October 4 & 5.

The tour will function the band’s unique lineup, together with Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), and Yuval Gabay (drums).

SOUL COUGHING – TOUR 2024

SEPTEMBER

10 – San Diego, CA – Stomach Up Tavern

11 – San Diego, CA – Stomach Up Tavern

13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

14 & 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

17 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

20 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – The Depot

21 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

22 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

24 – Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre

25 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Membership

29 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

OCTOBER

3 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Corridor

4 & 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Metal