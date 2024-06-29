Soul Coughing Announces New Dates, Upgraded Venues For Their First North American Tour In Decades

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After asserting their first tour in additional than 20 years, the legendary New York-based alt-rock band Soul Coughing revealed plans to broaden the tour with further dates and upgraded venues.
Initially set to start on the Stomach Up Tavern in Solana Seaside, California, on September eleventh, the tour will now kick off on September tenth with a second present added at Stomach Up.
Moreover, within the face of demand, the tour will now play on the Palace Theatre in St. Paul on September twenty fourth; the Riviera Theater in Chicago on September twenty fifth; Roadrunner in Boston on Sept. twenty ninth; and Franklin Music Corridor in Philadelphia on October third.
The tour closes out with a pair of hometown exhibits at Brooklyn Metal in Brooklyn, New York on October 4 & 5.
The tour will function the band’s unique lineup, together with Mike Doughty (vocals/guitar), Mark degli Antoni (keyboards/sampler), Sebastian Steinberg (bass), and Yuval Gabay (drums).
SOUL COUGHING – TOUR 2024
SEPTEMBER
10 – San Diego, CA – Stomach Up Tavern
11 – San Diego, CA – Stomach Up Tavern
13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
14 & 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
17 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
20 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – The Depot
21 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
22 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
24 – Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre
25 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre
28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Membership
29 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
OCTOBER
3 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Corridor
4 & 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Metal