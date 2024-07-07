Sophie Turner Rocked Woera Cropped Set for Meal in South of France

Sophie Turner has Us reconsidering carrying pajamas solely at nighttime.

Turner, 28, stepped out for lunch within the south of France in June carrying a pajama-style buttoned crop prime from Woera with matching trousers. The collared shirt is among the model’s hottest items, coming in a cotton poplin cloth with a traditional front-button placket.

The long-sleeved Woera prime additionally options buttoned sleeve hems, a straight yoke on the again and branded pearlescent buttons.

The model, based by Greek designer Natalia Georgala, celebrated Turner’s ensemble by way of social media.

“Queen @sophiet in our gentle blue striped set 🦋,” a Monday, July 1, Instagram put up learn, sharing pics of the actress within the ensemble.

For Turner’s half, she accessorized her Woera set with white, square-shaped sun shades, gold hoop earrings and white sneakers with a kelly inexperienced stripe on the facet.

