Sophia Umansky Details NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction at Sister Alexia’s Wedding

NEED TO KNOW Sophia Umansky shared a TikTok video about suffering a wardrobe malfunction the same night as her sister Alexia Umansky’s wedding to Jake Zingerman on Sept. 6

In the clip, the 25-year-old confessed she peed in her SKIMS underwear after celebrating her sibling’s nuptials

Sophia and Alexia are the daughters of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

Sophia Umansky had quite the wedding wardrobe malfunction.

Weeks after her sister Alexia Umansky tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Jake Zingerman, on Sept. 6, the second youngest daughter of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky posted a TikTok video about how she ended up peeing in her SKIMS underwear after the festivities.

In the clip, the 25-year-old recalled telling her friend that she knew “for a fact” that she was commando. “I know what a free [vagina] feels like, [my underwear is] just not on me anymore.”

She assumed that either her underwear had dropped or that she was “drunk” and left her undergarments in the bathroom, but the truth came out when she went for a bathroom break later on.

“There’s no sound coming out so I look down and I realize I’m peeing in my underwear, just straight through my underwear,” she confessed, adding that the faux pas was a “humbling experience.”

She admitted that she kept the underwear because it was technically a fresh pair. She then turned her story into a SKIMS ad when she praised the lightweight feel of her underpants. “Clearly, it’s so comfortable that you can’t even feel that it’s there. Comfort is very important when it comes to underwear, so shout out to SKIMS.”

She captioned the post: “@SKIMS giving a whole new meaning to barely there underwear.”

Kyle Richards and her four daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Kyle Richards/Instagram



Before any accidents occurred, Sophia and her sisters, including Farrah Aldjufrie, 36, Portia Umansky, 17, and bride Alexia, dressed in Danielle Frankel, dazzled in their ceremony looks. The four were accompanied by Kyle, 56, and Mauricio, 55, as well as over 200 guests celebrating the couple at their “romantic midnight garden”-themed wedding in Los Angeles. Among the attendees were The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp.

The occasion was also a reunion for Kyle and Mauricio, who separated in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Despite being estranged, the two shared an emotional moment during their newlywed daughter’s performance with her husband. The image showed the parents looking at each other with big smiles, seemingly acknowledging the joy of watching Alexia enjoying her nuptials.

Alexia reacted to the moment, captured in a screenshot and shared to TikTok, writing simply, “Crying.”