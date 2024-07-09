Sony Pictures’ Louise Heseltine Promoted to Senior VP, Communications

Sony Photos Leisure has promoted Louise Heseltine to senior vp of company communications.

Heseltine’s new position for the studio’s Movement Image Group was introduced Monday, and she’s going to report back to chief communications officer Tahra Grant, who was promoted earlier this yr. Heseltine joined Sony in 2020 as vp of company communications for the Movement Image Group, the place she labored on movie positioning and communications technique, along with main press plans for the studio’s ancillary companies.

“Louise’s analytical grit and international sensibility has lengthy supported our film campaigns and our movie enterprise extra broadly,” Grant stated in a memo to staffers. “She has navigated sophisticated business obstacles with deftness and sensitivity, and is well-positioned to broaden her company communications work for the movement image group.”

Heseltine not too long ago labored on Sony’s Unhealthy Boys: Trip or Die and The Garfield Film. These adopted her earlier work on such options as Uncharted, Gran Turismo, The place the Crawdads Sing, Bullet Practice, Spider-Man: No Means House, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse and No Onerous Emotions.

Previous to becoming a member of Sony, Heseltine held senior publicity positions at Endeavor Content material and IM International, the place she labored on tasks together with the Emmy-nominated sequence Killing Eve and the Oscar-nominated film Hacksaw Ridge.

Different earlier roles for Heseltine embody representing manufacturing and worldwide gross sales firms whereas working at Maxine Leonard PR, and managing company communications throughout her time on the American Movie Institute.

Moreover, Heseltine co-founded the publicity company Limelight PR, dealing with such Australian purchasers as Matchbox Movies, Emu Creek Productions and Cascade Movies.