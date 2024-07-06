Sonny Lands in Pentonville or Ferncliff? Soap Dirt

Common Hospital predictions marvel if Sonny Corinthos will find yourself behind bars in Pentonville or locked up in Ferncliff. Certainly, issues aren’t trying good for the mob boss on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

Sonny Corinthos Getting Worse on Common Hospital

At present, on GH, Sonny Corinthos’ psychological well being is quickly declining. It actually didn’t assist issues when it got here out that Nina Reeves was the SEC rat. Then, Jason Morgan got here again from the useless with the shocker that he’s an FBI informant.

So, Sonny feels that just about everyone seems to be a traitor. Nonetheless, the actual bother began when Valentin Cassadine tampered with Sonny’s bipolar remedy. That’s when he began to actually go off the rails and people near him had been beginning to fear.

Then, Ava Jerome acquired concerned and made issues worse. She discovered that the dosage of Sonny’s meds was far decrease than they had been presupposed to be. So, they weren’t working correctly. Now, Ava is utilizing that towards Sonny on Common Hospital.

Sonny desires to get full custody of their daughter, Avery Corinthos. However, after all, Ava can’t let that occur. She is aware of Sonny’s not in his proper thoughts.

So, she plans to push him to this point that he has a breakdown in public. Whereas she schemes, Valentin is able to give the kingpin one final push that would land him in jail on Common Hospital.

Kingpin off to Pentonville on GH?

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) wants Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) out of his manner as a result of he’s interfering along with his Pikeman enterprise. That’s why he’s messing along with his meds — to get him paranoid and erratic.

However, lately on Common Hospital, he mentioned he’s going to offer him one remaining shove that may push him over the sting. Chances are high, Valentin’s subsequent transfer might ship Sonny to jail. He already carried out one plan. That was to kill Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and body Sonny for it so he went to jail.

Clearly, that didn’t work so he has to provide you with one thing greater and higher to place Sonny away. Nonetheless, he might not must as a result of Ava Jerome (Maura West) may beat him to the punch.

Common Hospital Prediction: Ava Will get Sonny Thrown in Ferncliff?

At present, Ava’s able to do no matter is critical to cease Sonny from taking Avery Corinthos (Scarola twins) away from her. She is aware of he’s not on the suitable remedy. So, her plan of assault is to make him spiral out in public and break his probabilities of getting custody.

It appears to be like like it really works as a result of subsequent week, on Common Hospital, they’ve a giant blowout. Little question, she will get Sonny so livid that he isn’t pondering clearly and spirals uncontrolled. At present, if he will get indignant sufficient, he acts with out pondering.

Very like his assault on Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) on the “ChaLynn” marriage ceremony on Common Hospital. So, if Ava pushes him far sufficient — which she is going to — he might go loopy. He may even assault her. If that’s the case, he might wind up in handcuffs.

However, alternatively, if he’s mentally unstable — which he’s — he could also be put in Ferncliff Asylum for the criminally insane. Certainly, he’s a legal, and proper now, he’s not mentally secure. So, the authorities might really feel that’s the very best place for him.

Absolutely, Ava and Valentin don’t care the place he finally ends up, so long as the kingpin shouldn’t be round to trigger issues for them. The one query is, which one among them will get to him first? GH will maintain you guessing. Watch every day to see if mobster Sonny Corinthos does time in jail or is distributed to Ferncliff on the ABC daytime drama.

