Sonny Goes off the Deep End Soap Dirt

Normal Hospital weekly spoilers discover Sonny Corinthos in a match of rage through the week of July 22-26, 2024 and it would destroy him.

In the meantime, somebody is frantic whereas others defend their repute on GH. Take a look at the newest weekly spoilers for the ABC cleaning soap.

Normal Hospital Weekly Spoilers: Sonny Corinthos Rages

GH weekly spoilers present Sonny Corinthos in search of out his son, Michael Corinthos, and asking for a favor. Nevertheless, it leads to Michael shedding his mood. In the meantime, Ava Jerome continues to be plotting in opposition to Sonny. She is going to go to any lengths to win her custody case in opposition to him.

At the moment, she has Sonny utterly off his meds. Subsequent week, on Normal Hospital, he’s consumed with rage. So, it seems that she pushes him to his breaking level. And this might very effectively be all-time low for the mob boss.

GH Weekly Spoilers: Laura Frantically Searches for Valentin

Whereas Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) turns into much more unhinged, Laura Spencer Collins (Genie Francis) grows determined. She turns to PCPD Commissioner Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) hoping she will be able to inform her the place Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is.

Maybe, this has one thing to do with Laura’s daughter, Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan). Not too long ago, Laura went to go to Lulu who continues to be comatose. That has followers hoping she’ll come out of the coma quickly. Sadly, Valentin is on the run with their daughter Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez).

So, sadly, if Lulu does get up, Charlotte received’t be round for it on Normal Hospital. In the meantime, Anna has her arms full with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). He thinks he’s achieved working for John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington). Nevertheless, that’s not the case and shortly, Anna goes off on Jagger.

Later, he makes a stunning transfer and Anna trusts her intestine instincts. Then, Jason will get a brand new supply. In the meantime, Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright) visits Sonny. Additionally, she tries to determine what her subsequent transfer must be. Plus, Jagger will get pushy with Ava Jerome (Maura West).

Normal Hospital Spoilers: Blaze & Krissy Communicate Out

Additionally, on GH, Kristina Corinthos (Kate Mansi) and her girlfriend, Allison “Blaze” Rogers-Ramirez (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), meet with the press. Quickly, they get their likelihood to talk out since Natalia Rogers-Ramirez (Eva LaRue) ruined each of their reputations together with her bigotry.

Later, Krissy has a heart-to-heart together with her brother, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), about their household drama. Elsewhere, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) can’t escape her guilt over kissing Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). And he or she could quickly come clear to Michael on Normal Hospital.

Additionally, she groups up together with her mother, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Later, Nina performs hardball. In the meantime, Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) helps his mom, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). GH will maintain you guessing. Tune in to see if Sonny Corinthos hits a brand new all-time low on the ABC daytime drama.

