SoniXsmooth – Digital Skin Tightening At It’s Best

What if there have been a non-surgical technique to scale back wrinkles, tone pores and skin and restore a youthful elevate and vibrancy to your complexion? Because of breakthroughs in medical expertise, that’s precisely what is occurring. In truth, it’s now doable to realize the skin-sculpting results of a face elevate or neck elevate with out the necessity to make a single incision.

Excessive Profile Applied sciences Ltd specialises in creating beauty gear that can be utilized in next-generation beauty procedures with developments in ‘ache free laser hair elimination’ utilizing it is LiteFLO expertise, ‘efficient fats freezing therapies’ with the isoLipo and the newest in ‘laser tattoo elimination’ gear with the inkaway.

It goes with out saying that we’re past enthusiastic in regards to the ramifications of this breakthrough on beauty therapies. That’s why we’re so excited to introduce our newest improvement – soniXsmooth

Now you may benefit from the skin-tightening advantages of beauty surgical procedure with out the necessity to make a single incision. Breakthroughs in medical expertise have given us the flexibility to carry out a high-intensity targeted ultrasound (HIFU), which till now has solely had particular medical purposes. However as cosmetic-equipment specialists have just lately found, HIFU will also be used to counteract the results of gravity and time on the pores and skin.

What’s the science behind soniXsmooth HIFU remedy?

Hifu (Excessive Depth Centered Ultrasound)

HIFU expertise was initially developed for medical functions, and for that cause it has obtained loads of analysis funding and testing.

The expertise focuses ultrasound waves by way of an acoustic lens, a lot the best way that daylight could be targeted right into a single level by way of a magnifying glass.

This targeted wave passes with out impact by way of tissue (corresponding to pores and skin) till it reaches that converging level of focus. At that time, it produces thermal and even mechanical results. In different phrases, it permits surgeons to function on inside tissues with out having to chop by way of the pores and skin to achieve them.

This in flip permits therapists to make use of the soniXsmooth expertise to carry out full non-invasive pores and skin tightening therapies often known as non-surgical facelifts.

What have been the unique purposes of HIFU?

HIFU was developed to be a minimally invasive or non-invasive technique of treating a variety of cancers – together with kidney, liver, breast and pancreatic cancers, to call a number of.

Given the effectiveness of HIFU in a medical context, it has caught the eye of different specialists.

That is how HIFU remedy grew to become a daring cross-over therapy, with purposes in beauty procedures. As such, regulatory our bodies have additionally cleared it for all the things from non-invasive liposuction to eyebrow lifts.

What’s soniXsmooth facelifting?

Non-surgical facelifting introduced into the twenty first century with soniXsmooth.

While there are basic variations between soniXsmooth and a standard facelift, the result of each procedures options many similarities. HIFU focuses ultrasound vitality deep throughout the layers of the pores and skin, the depth is dependant on which cartridge you choose.

This creates warmth within the focused space and instigates a course of generally known as ‘neo-collagenesis’, which in flip prompts the physique to provide its personal contemporary provide of collagen. In such a method, it’s doable to jumpstart a pure physique course of that creates a noticeable elevate within the pores and skin.

The soniXsmooth facelift is just not aided with the necessity for fillers or lotions.

How is soniXsmooth completely different from laser therapy?

To start with, the basic methodology of supply is markedly completely different. Laser-based pores and skin therapy focuses mild, while soniXsmooth focuses acoustic sound waves.

The penetrating potential of HIFU remedy makes this a uniquely efficient method of addressing subcutaneous layers with out having to chop by way of the pores and skin.

How a lot time is concerned for a typical soniXsmooth therapy?

An excessive amount of customisation and personalisation goes into designing a soniXsmooth facelifting therapy plan. With that in thoughts, the period of time required for one process relies upon to an excellent extent upon the world that’s being handled, in addition to upon the scope of the process.

It’s not unusual for a soniXsmooth neck session to take an hour or longer. A full non-surgical face elevate is often a bit sooner than this. However once more, it relies upon upon the affected person and scope of the therapy plan.

How lengthy does it take for soniXsmooth therapy to work?

Sufferers usually report noticing outcomes (and receiving compliments from family and friends) as quickly because the remedy concludes.

Nevertheless, it’s price noting that the true good thing about soniXsmooth is its potential to stimulate collagen manufacturing throughout the physique. This course of begins on the primary day and continues over the course of two or three months. In fact, this additionally relies upon upon the person’s organic make-up. Regardless, the era of latest collagen beneath the pores and skin will, over time, produce outcomes which can be seen from the skin.

How protected is soniXsmooth?

Extraordinarily protected. Surgeons and specialists have been utilizing ultrasound vitality for many years to deal with varied medical situations.

HIFU is a well-understood process that harnesses and focuses this vitality with extremely sought-after outcomes.

What does the process really feel like?

In the midst of soniXsmooth ultrasound remedy, extremely targeted, acoustic vitality is delivered at exact depths throughout the pores and skin tissue. This creates a noticeable sensation that will, in some instances, be uncomfortable however isn’t described as ‘painful’. Sensations of heat and warmth are extra doubtless. In any occasion, sensations beneath the pores and skin are an indication that the therapy is working.

An Thrilling New Horizon for Beauty Remedy

It goes with out saying that practitioners and sufferers, alike, are excited in regards to the prospects of extremely sound remedy. Now, it’s doable to conduct a non-invasive face elevate, or to eradicate indicators of ageing within the neck and forehead. Certainly, these are thrilling occasions within the realm of beauty remedy, and Excessive Profile Applied sciences is main the best way with soniXsmooth HIFU magnificence machine.

