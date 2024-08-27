Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Trailer Unleashes Keanu Reeves As Shadow

Paramount Footage has launched the primary trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog which unleashes Keanu Reeves as Shadow.

“New journey. New rival,” teases the video description.

What’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 about?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will get launched in theaters on December 20 directed by Jeff Fowler.

Additionally starring within the film contains Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Tom Butler as Commander Walters, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Alyla Browne as Maria, with Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, Krysten Ritter as Captain Rockwell, and Shemar Moore as Randall Handel.

Sonic groups up as soon as once more together with his pals Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) to face a formidable new foe: Shadow, a mysterious villain whose powers surpass something they’ve encountered earlier than. With their abilities falling brief, Staff Sonic should forge an unlikely alliance in a determined bid to cease Shadow and save the planet.

Within the video games, Shadow is an immortal, black-furred, anthropomorphic hedgehog created by Professor Gerald Robotnik, the grandfather of Physician Eggman, often known as Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

Shadow the Hedgehog isn’t thought of evil; as a substitute, he’s extra of an anti-hero—a stark distinction to Sonic, also known as “the anti-Sonic.” Shadow’s willingness to do no matter it takes steadily places him at odds with Sonic, making him Sonic’s most formidable rival. Whereas Sonic is playful and light-hearted, Shadow is way extra critical and intense. Just like Sonic, Shadow possesses extraordinary velocity, but additionally has Chaos Management, an influence that permits him to govern area and time.

