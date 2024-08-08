Songwriter Justin Ebach Signs With Jonas Music Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning songwriter Justin Ebach has signed a music publishing cope with Jonas Group Publishing.

“The Jonas group are Ebach believers,” mentioned Leslie DiPiero, President of Jonas Group Publishing. “Justin is an distinctive expertise whose songwriting resonates with artists and followers alike. We’re excited to welcome him to the JGP household and to assist him as he continues to create music that conjures up and connects with folks all over the world.”

“I’m very excited concerning the alternative to work with Leslie,” mentioned Ebach. “She has been an incredible pal and an incredible supply of knowledge through the years. I’m grateful to Kevin for believing in me and placing this deal collectively to make me part of the Jonas crew. I sit up for celebrating quite a lot of success collectively.”

Jonas is a well-regarded nation hitmaker with six #1 singles to his title, together with Luke Bryan’s “Down To One,” Jordan Davis’s multi-platinum “Singles You Up,” and most just lately Jon Pardi’s “Your Coronary heart or Mine.”

His different hits embody the two-time mutli-platinum singles “Sleep With out You” and Right here Tonight,” which have been propelled up the charts by Brett Younger.

As a part of the deal, Jonas Group Publishing has acquired rights to Ebach’s catalog.

“Jonas Group Leisure additionally desires to increase our gratitude to a couple of our companions who have been instrumental in serving to us obtain this nice partnership with Justin Ebach,” mentioned Kevin Jonas Sr., Founder/Chairman of Jonas Group Leisure. “We’re grateful for our companions Entry Media Advisory and Teresa Miles Walsh, Dave, and Ruscell Pavlin, Serengeti Asset Administration, Moghan Music, Alex Hartnett, and Winslett Studnicky McCormick & Bomser.”