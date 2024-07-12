Songwriter And Producer Aaron Zuckerman Signs With Reservoir Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Impartial music writer Reservoir Media introduced a brand new publishing cope with the famous producer and songwriter, Aaron Zuckerman.

The deal covers “White Claw” the current single that Yung Gravy and Shania Twain, which has already amassed greater than 1 million streams on Spotify, together with nearly all of Yung Gravy’s upcoming album and different future works.

Zuckerman can also be recognized for his work with Alec Benjamin on the just lately gold-certified “Satan Doesn’t Cut price” and for tracks resembling “Goals” which helped to propel Lil Wayne’s album Funeral to #1.

Zuckerman’s inventive contributions additionally cross over into the world of nation music and embrace “Write One” by Karley Scott Collins that includes Keith City, launched below Sony Nashville, amongst others.

“I’m immensely happy with our workforce and the groundbreaking work we’re engaging in in Nashville. My dedication to crafting distinctive music continues to develop, and Reservoir mirrors that very same ardour in the very best means!”

“Aaron is an extremely proficient creator and equally exhausting employee. He continues to showcase his dexterity in working throughout genres and attracting collaborators, each established and recent on the scene, alike. We’re thrilled to be Aaron’s publishing dwelling and stay up for offering him excessive contact inventive assist to assist him rise even greater,” added Reservoir Govt Vice President of Inventive John Ozier.

Zuckerman is managed by Scott Yarmovsky at SongsYouLike Administration in Los Angeles, CA.