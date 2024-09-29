Songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar Blocked by YouTube Due to Legal Dispute

Songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Bob Dylan, Nirvana, Inexperienced Day and Mariah Carey, amongst others, are presently unavailable on YouTube as a result of a contract dispute between the platform and SESAC, a performing rights group.

A YouTube spokesperson shared in a press release with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, “We now have held good religion negotiations with SESAC to resume our current deal. Sadly, regardless of our greatest efforts, we have been unable to achieve an equitable settlement earlier than its expiration. We take copyright very severely and because of this, content material represented by SESAC is now not obtainable on YouTube within the US. We’re in lively conversations with SESAC and are hoping to achieve a brand new deal as quickly as potential.”

Some songs by a number of artists have been met with this message when trying to be performed: “This video incorporates content material from SESAC. It isn’t obtainable in your nation.”

SESAC within the U.S. collects royalties and helps shield copyrights on behalf of songwriters and publishers. On the group’s web site, it mentioned, “SESAC presently licenses the general public efficiency of greater than 1.5 million songs on behalf of its 15,000+ affiliated songwriters, composers, and music publishers, which embody such acquainted names as Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, RUSH, Adele, Jack Harlow, Ariana Grande, Disclosure, Zac Brown, Rosanne Money, Hillary Scott of Girl A, Lee Brice, Margo Worth, Nicky Jam, Blanco Brown, and plenty of extra.”

All through the day on Saturday, the TeamYouTube account on X (previously Twitter) has been responding to platform customers’ frustrations relating to the scenario. “Our music license settlement with SESAC has expired with out an settlement on renewal circumstances regardless of our greatest efforts. because of this, we’ve got blocked content material on YouTube within the US recognized to be related to SESAC – as consistent with copyright legislation,” their message reads.

THR has additionally reached out to SESAC for remark.

The same authorized dispute between Common Music Group and TikTok occurred for a number of months earlier this yr earlier than they lastly reached a music licensing settlement. Throughout that point, some artists’ music was additionally not obtainable on the social media platform.