Solympics Price Prediction: SOLYMPICS Plunges 43% As Experts Say Consider This Other Olympics Meme Coin For 10x Gains

The Solympics value crashed 43% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.001918 as of three.30 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dropped 40% to $2.6 million.

Solympics is a brand-new cryptocurrency that launched solely days in the past in honor of the upcoming 2024 Olympics. The mission goals to be the place the place Solana’s memeable pressure meets the world’s favourite contest, permitting the customers to expertise hilarious memes, wild challenges, and epic competitions.

Whereas the mission initially skyrocketed post-launch, going up from $0.0009219 to $0.0040 on July 23, its value has since imploded.

There are a number of causes behind the drop, together with the truth that a pointy correction is what normally follows such a fast surge, and that the remainder of the crypto trade is at present buying and selling within the crimson.

Solympics Worth Prediction

Since Solympics has solely been round for a number of days, so there may be at present not lots of historic knowledge to attract from, and so making correct predictions generally is a problem. The token has but to disclose its full potential or the depths to which it could drop throughout bearish intervals.

With that mentioned, SOLYMPICS seemingly discovered a backside at $0.0018, whereas a powerful resistance prevented it from heading additional up than $0.0040. The token’s value noticed a powerful rejection yesterday, July 23, which brought about the bearish sentiment amongst merchants. The token has seen a pointy narrowing of its Bollinger bands, which is a bearish sign.

Nevertheless, its Relative Power Index (RSI) worth has dropped from overbought to the impartial zone, principally fluctuating between 60 and 40. This implies that purchasing and promoting actions are virtually equally matched, however they occur in waves, which prevents the RSI worth from stabilizing at 50.

With the Olympics beginning in solely two days, the token may see a brand new bullish run quickly, though technical indicators don’t counsel that this may occur. However, if it does occur, it will likely be brought on by elementary elements, so indicators won’t be an correct illustration of what’s to come back.

Alternatively, a sudden shift within the wider crypto market sentiment may additionally influence SOLYMPICS in by some means. The token has proven that it has patrons and that there’s curiosity.

Even now, it’s 156% larger than it was on the time of launch. That mentioned, its current value drop has been sharp, and buyers ought to keep in mind that it’s more likely to be a rollercoaster journey

Promising Various To Solympics

Whereas the Solympics value is at present in a tricky spot, some specialists say that one other Olympics-inspired token known as The Meme Video games (MGMES) has higher potential. Influential crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury says this presale may be the following 10x meme coin.

The Meme Video games (MGMES) will run its personal model of the Olympics, the place the athletes can be iconic meme characters, resembling Dogecoin, Pepe, Dogwifhat, Turbo, and Brett.

The meme athletes will compete in numerous disciplines, and followers and supporters can stake bids, in the event that they really feel assured about who’s going to win.

To take action, they need to be part of the mission’s presale and buy MGMES through the ICO.

The Meme Video games presale has already raised $233k, and it’s selecting up tempo. Its token, MGMES, sells for under $0.00905, and you should purchase it with ETH, USDT, BNB, or credit score/debit card.

With a value hike coming in 2 days, purchase earlier than then to lock in the perfect deal.

Go to the MGMES web site right here.

