You probably have spent the opening weekend of the 58th Karlovy Differ Worldwide Movie Pageant (KVIFF) within the Czech spa city, likelihood is that you’ve seen, and even taken images of, rising British actor Solly McLeod. He has been on levels, at a press convention and noticed strolling round.

The 24-year-old, born in Scotland and residing in London, got here to the Czech Republic with Viggo Mortensen, whose feminist western The Useless Don’t Harm opened the fest on Friday. When Mortensen was honored with the fest’s President’s Award, he even referred to as McLeod onto the stage. On Saturday, the duo mentioned the movie at a press convention, after which they launched one other screening within the city. On Sunday, McLeod was once more by Mortensen’s facet when the star met the press for roundtable interviews.

In fact, as the author, director, and star of The Useless Don’t Harm, Mortensen bought most questions directed at him, from queries about what he seems for in new initiatives to what he is aware of concerning the new The Lord of the Rings films at the moment in improvement.

However McLeod added his appeal and a few laughs to the roundtables. For instance, requested what sort of roles he’s searching for after enjoying the antagonist Weston in The Useless Don’t Harm, the actor shared: “I are likely to love to do one thing completely different. I feel particularly when it’s a personality like Weston, as troubled as he’s, it does take a bit of you. It sort of adjustments you in a sure approach, whether or not you understand it or not.”

How did he strategy enjoying the baddie on set? “It was by no means about technique or no matter you need to say after I was on set. Once I wasn’t in costume and taking pictures, I used to be attempting to be good to everybody as a result of they noticed me as this horrific particular person. However even then, this character positively modified me just a little bit.”

So future roles could greatest require a distinct focus to make sure a spread of labor, he instructed. “I’d prefer it to be completely different,” McLeod mentioned. “Additionally, firstly of my profession, I don’t need to simply play dangerous guys ceaselessly.”

The British actor had journalists in stitches when he recalled how he realized to trip a horse for the film.

Mortensen advisable taking some courses. “I did a couple of classes,” defined McLeod. “And I believed I used to be doing fairly properly. I believed sure, I can trip a horse.” Then Mortensen requested him to ship him a video. “I despatched it in, pondering this can be a nice video. I look superb,” the actor shared. “I despatched what I believed was the perfect take.”

There wasn’t a lot of a response on the opposite finish. Mortensen had shared the video with legendary Hollywood horse coach Rex Peterson. When McLeod arrived on set and met Peterson, the latter’s response was lower than enthusiastic. “We bought a whole lot of work to do,” McLeod recalled him saying. “We noticed that video. It regarded like a monkey fucking a soccer. We have to repair that.”

However the British actor was sport and devoted a lot time to get higher, Mortensen mentioned. “I spent 5 days on the horse, at the very least 5 to 6 hours a day. I used to be strolling round my resort (makes a pained face and pretends to be shifting gingerly); I couldn’t sit down. However we bought there.”