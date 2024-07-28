Solana Price Prediction: SOL Surges 14% In A Week, But Investors Are Rushing To Buy This AI Meme Coin With Just 8 Days Left

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Solana worth surged greater than 14% over the previous week regardless of a 1% fall within the final 24 hours to commerce at $179.51 as of 11:45 p.m. EST

This optimistic motion within the final 7 days has pushed the crypto’s month-to-month efficiency deeper into the inexperienced zone. Consequently, the SOL worth is up over 33% for the previous month.

The Solana Worth Enters A Short-term Consolidation

4-hour chart for SOL/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The Solana worth has entered a consolidation part between $172.15 and $183.29. This short-term interval of sideways buying and selling may be a precursor to a giant transfer.

If bulls establish the altcoin’s present worth as a purchase alternative, it may result in the crypto breaking by the $183.29 barrier. Closing a 4-hour candle above this threshold would possibly then give the Solana worth the inspiration wanted to maintain climbing within the following 24 hours. SOL may subsequently rise to as excessive as $194.43.

Then again, sellers deciding to dump their holdings within the crypto whereas the Solana worth consolidates would possibly invalidate the bullish thesis. On this various state of affairs, the crypto could possibly be liable to dropping the $172.15 help.

Continued promote strain ought to SOL break under this technical security web would possibly then result in it falling to $159.40 within the quick time period.

Technicals Warn The Solana Worth Would possibly Pull Again

Technical indicators on SOL’s 4-hour chart warn the crypto’s worth would possibly drop within the subsequent 24 hours. Extra particularly, the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Power Index (RSI) indicators recommend the Solana worth may check the $172.15 help quickly.

All through the previous 24 hours, RSI readings have been declining. Though the present RSI worth remains to be bullishly above the 50 benchmark, the detrimental slope of the RSI line warns that this may not be the case for lengthy.

In the meantime, the MACD line lately crossed under the MACD Sign line to set off a serious bearish technical flag. Merchants often see this technical occasion as a sign {that a} crypto has entered a brief time period detrimental pattern. With the MACD line breaking away under the MACD Sign line, it appears SOL’s bearish momentum is intensifying as nicely.

Whereas merchants wait to see what the Solana worth will do subsequent, they’re are dashing to purchase WienerAI (WAI) earlier than its presale ends in simply 8 days.

A Dealer’s Greatest Good friend

WienerAI (WAI) is among the newest dog-themed cryptos that’s seeking to make its mark within the burgeoning meme coin area. With subtle AI know-how, the venture hopes to introduce a loyal and clever companion to crypto merchants and traders.

Skilled to investigate the unstable crypto markets, WienerAI is ready to repeatedly absorb heaps of data and uncover hidden insights and profit-making alternatives.

Customers will not must analyse numerous charts to search out the subsequent commerce alternative, and might as an alternative deal with portfolio allocation and threat mitigation for every place.

What’s extra, WienerAI additionally facilitates the short and environment friendly execution of trades by providing a seamless token swap resolution and MEV safety.

Collectively, the entire venture’s instruments will be certain that merchants can discover and shortly discover and pounce on each alternative that presents itself out there with out having to fret about being front-run by MEV bots.

WienerAI’s options have caught the eye of Crypto Positive factors, a YouTube channel with 135,000 subscribers. In a current video, an analyst from the channel instructed viewers to behave shortly and safe a stake in WAI earlier than its ICO ends.

Final Likelihood For Buyers To Purchase WAI At Presale Costs

With simply over 8 days left, time is operating out for traders to buy WAI throughout its ICO. Greater than $7 million has already been raised throughout this stage, which may partly even be as a result of 144% APY on provide to ICO consumers who stake their tokens.

Strolling into the brand new week like a real Wiener 🌭 pic.twitter.com/QrKctKTFhL — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 22, 2024

To get in on these excessive staking rewards, traders should purchase WAI utilizing the straightforward purchase widget embedded on WienerAI’s official web site.

Promoting for $0.00073, WAI will be purchased utilizing both ETH, USDT, BNB or financial institution card. As soon as bought, the tokens will then should be locked through the staking web page on the web site to unlock the 144% APY.

Buy and stake WAI right here earlier than its presale ends.

