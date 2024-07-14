Solana Price Prediction: SOL Soars 7% After New SOL ETF Filings As Traders Rush To Buy This First GambleFi Crypto On Solana

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Solana worth has surged 7% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $142 as of three:30 a.m. EST on a 57% pump in buying and selling quantity to $4.03 billion.

This surge adopted Cboe International Markets’ July 8 request to the US Securities and Change Fee to checklist spot Solana ETFs.

According to the pattern seen with spot Ethereum ETFs, Cboe submitted the 19b-4 filings for the spot Solana ETF on behalf of 21Shares and VanEck. These are the primary proposed Solana ETF merchandise looking for market approval.

Final month, each 21Shares and VanEck utilized with the SEC to launch these new merchandise. For buying and selling to start, the US SEC should approve each the S-1 and 19b-4 filings.

Solana Value Kinds Sturdy Bulish Assist

The Solana worth has seen a steep drop, underscoring its sturdy bearish momentum. Initially, it fell to a important help degree of round $157 however then broke beneath that, dropping additional to $138. This hit the decrease boundary of the consolidation zone and fashioned a triple backside sample, which merchants typically view as a bullish reversal sign.

SOLUSDT Evaluation (Supply: Tradingview)

Solana’s worth is at present lingering across the 50-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA), indicating indecision between the bulls and bears. If market sentiment turns bullish in response to the double-bottom sample, bulls would possibly drive the value again above each SMAs, probably sparking a robust rally.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) reveals a rebound round 42, just under the impartial 50 degree, suggesting that promoting strain is likely to be easing. If bullish momentum builds, the RSI may rise and presumably enter the overbought territory above 70, signaling elevated shopping for curiosity and supporting a bullish outlook for Solana.

Nevertheless, the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) signifies a bearish pattern. The blue common line lately crossed beneath the orange sign line close to the impartial degree, indicating bearish momentum. Moreover, the histogram bars mirror damaging worth motion, reinforcing the bearish outlook.

Solana Value Prediction: Can The Bulls Provoke a Rally?

The bullish technicals help the Solana worth, which is poised for a bull rally forward. The push above the 50 SMA may provoke the rally because the bulls purpose to reclaim the earlier excessive at $205.

Conversely, if the bears make the most of the 50 SMA, they might push the value down, forcing the bulls to retreat to $135 help zone.

Solana appears poised for a comeback, as market dynamics may shift if it breaks by means of essential resistance ranges.

With Solana’s spectacular transaction speeds and low prices, this ETF may facilitate vital investments, making it simpler for conventional traders to entry Solana. Positioned as a competitor to Ethereum, Solana goals to supply a wise contract platform with considerably sooner transaction speeds and decrease charges.

Mega Cube GameFi Crypto Surpasses $1.6 Million in Presale

Because the Solana worth bulls anticipate higher shopping for alternatives, gaming fans are flocking to the Mega Cube (DICE) presale, a undertaking poised to be the primary GambleFi undertaking on the Solana blockchain. It’s already raised greater than $1.6 million.

DICE is the native token for Mega Cube On line casino, a crypto on line casino and gaming platform with over 11,000 customers who place over $50 million in month-to-month wagers.

#DICE presale has raised $1.6 MILLION! 🚀🚀 This milestone brings us nearer to revolutionizing GameFi. Keep in mind 👇 Present tier worth: $0.090

Present presale goal: $2M We’re implementing a number of tiered worth will increase, so make certain to safe your $DICE early – we have now… pic.twitter.com/7n6H0TaK37 — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 8, 2024

The platform additionally options over 4,000 on line casino video games and affords over 50 sports activities and eSports betting choices. The crew behind Mega Cube goals to emulate and even surpass the success of trade chief Rollbit Coin (RLB).

Mega Cube additionally affords a novel staking characteristic that enables holders to share within the on line casino’s income.

99Bitcoins, a well-liked crypto channel on YouTube with over 700,000 subscribers, predicts that $DICE may soar 100x after its launch.

To hitch the presale, you should purchase $DICE on the official web site for $0.09093 per token. However this worth will enhance in much less six than six days, so in case you are , don’t wait too lengthy to purchase.

Purchase DICE utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. You may as well earn 10% on any purchases made by traders you refer.

Associated Articles

Mega Cube – Latest GambleFi Token Established Crypto Betting Model

Featured In Cointelegraph – First Licensed Telegram On line casino

Presale Dwell Now – megadicetoken.com

