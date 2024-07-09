Solana Price Prediction: SOL Plunges 8% As This AI Meme Coin Rockets Past $7 Million

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Solana worth slumped 8% prior to now 24 hours to commerce for $136.47 as of 00:07 a.m. EST.

Whereas the SOL worth dumped, buying and selling quantity surged 41% amid a frenzy of pleasure about the opportunity of a spot Solana ETF (exchange-traded fund).

VanEck is the primary firm within the US to file for the monetary instrument and head of analysis Mathew Sigel indicated its transfer is a play on the likelihood that Donald Trump turns into president, and that the management of the Securities and Change Fee is modified.

VANECK PURSUES SOLANA ETF IN THE FACE OF REGULATORY CHALLENGES VanEck’s Matthew Sigel mentioned the trail to a Solana ETF whereas going through regulatory complexities, citing electoral impacts and SEC management modifications. “All of it relies on the SEC chair,” Sigel stated, highlighting the… pic.twitter.com/ExI2IgMSHc — IBC Group Official (@ibcgroupio) July 3, 2024

Solana Worth Prediction

The Solana worth is buying and selling with a bearish bias, consolidating inside a falling parallel channel with prospects for prolonged losses. Whereas the centerline of the channel continues to carry as a help flooring, how lengthy this lasts is on the steadiness as sellers proceed to overpower the bulls.

To start out with, the Relative Power Index (RSI) is recording decrease highs, and has nosedived beneath the imply stage of fifty. It usually signifies that the Solana worth might proceed recording a downward development because it approaches oversold situations.

In the identical means, the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed beneath the sign line (orange band). This crossing usually means that the short-term momentum has turned unfavourable and the potential for an additional decline within the inventory worth could also be looming.

With such an outlook, the downtrend might prolong for the Solana worth to slide beneath the centerline of the channel. This is able to see the altcoin present one other shopping for alternative at $130.79, or in a dire case, slip decrease to gather the buy-side liquidity residing beneath.

GeckoTerminal: SOL/USD 4-hour chart

Alternatively, if the centerline holds as a help, a bounce atop this help flooring might ship the altcoin north. A steady candlestick shut above $155.89 would vindicate the Solana worth from the foothold of the bearish technical formation, successfully making SOL engaging to purchase. Nonetheless, solely a candlestick shut above $175.91 would invalidate the bearish thesis.

In the meantime, because the Solana worth holds above help provided by the middle line of the channel, traders proceed to purchase WienerAI (WAI), an AI meme coin that YouTuber Jon Buying and selling says is the highest AI crypto meme coin in 2024.

Promising Various To Solana

WAI is the native cryptocurrency behind the WienerAI ecosystem. It’s a hybrid token utilizing its AI capabilities to emulate the success of different canine meme cash like DOGE and SHIB.

The challenge combines animal memes, superior AI tech, and a little bit of processed meat humor. It has garnered an enormous following, with its presale already hovering previous $7 million in funds raised.

We have hit the $7M milestone! 🌭🚀 An enormous thanks to our wonderful group! The journey is simply starting, and the longer term is vivid! 💰🐾 pic.twitter.com/ZPmTgXb6Lu — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 3, 2024

The WienerAI challenge will quickly combine buying and selling bot capabilities to its platform. This AI-powered buying and selling bot will ship user-friendly AI-enhanced buying and selling, seamless swap performance, and 0 charges.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unimaginable and supportive group. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

WienerAI boasts rigorously designed tokenomics aimed toward fostering long-term sustainability and development. The staff has already put aside 20% of tokens for staking rewards, the place customers can stake $WAI for a formidable 162% annual proportion yield (APY).

Our Dachshund is chillin’ on the seashore earlier than the large launch! 🏖️🌭 Are you able to catch the wave? 🌊 pic.twitter.com/6I41W6uWiM — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 15, 2024

Every WAI token is presently promoting for less than $0.000725. Purchase quickly in case you are earlier than a worth hike strikes in about 34 hours.

Go to and purchase WienerAI right here utilizing ETH, USDT, or a financial institution card.

