Solana Price Prediction As SOL Surges 7% On VanEck Filing For First Solana ETF And Traders Rush To Buy This Solana Meme Coin Before It Lists

The Solana worth surged 7% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $144 as of 03:43 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 115% to $3.2 billion.

This comes as VanEck turned the primary fund supervisor to file for a spot Solana ETF (exchange-traded fund) with the US Securities and Alternate Fee (SEC).

In keeping with Matthew Sigel, head of digital property analysis on the agency, the submitting displays the idea that Solana distinguishes itself with highly effective and accessible blockchain software program.

The blockchain’s excessive throughput, low charges, sturdy safety, and robust group mix to make Solana an interesting alternative for an ETF, he stated.

I’m excited to announce that VanEck simply filed for the FIRST Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) within the US. Some ideas on why we consider SOL is a commodity are beneath. Why did we file for it?

A competitor to Ethereum, Solana is open-source blockchain software program designed to… pic.twitter.com/XwwPy8BXV2 — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) June 27, 2024

Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart stated that Solana ETFs merchandise may launch in 2025 if there’s a new administration within the White Home and SEC.

First SOL ETF submitting within the U.S. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see if different issuers instantly comply with go well with. Early ideas are that this solely has a shot to launch someday in 2025 if now we have a brand new admin within the White Home and SEC. Even then not assured. https://t.co/I1yoWNpdd4 — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 27, 2024

After the information, the SOL worth soared above the $123 help degree to breach the higher boundary of the falling channel sample, in keeping with knowledge from GeckoTerminal.

Solana Value To Maintain Its Surge Over The Falling Channel Sample

The Solana worth has been buying and selling above the 50-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA), which is a affirmation of the rising bullish sentiment within the brief time period. If the bulls maintain the momentum, the SOL worth may surpass the 200-day SMA resistance at $152, a sign of a long-term bullish rally.

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) trades at 61, displaying that the asset remains to be overbought however dropping.

The overall outlook of SOL’s worth is bullish. The token goals to make use of the present worth as the most important help to push the value of Solana to the subsequent resistance degree at $174.

Nevertheless, with the asset being overbought, the RSI is already dropping. This indicators that the bears are reserving income from the present surge. On this situation, $135 supplies the bulls with sufficient help and a cushion in opposition to downward stress.

In the meantime, Solana meme coin lovers are buoyed by information of a attainable SOL ETF, with many speeding to purchase a brand new Solana meme coin known as Sealana (SEAL) earlier than it launches on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in about 4 days.

The #Presale has ended! 🚨 The #Airdrop will start on Tuesday, July 2nd at 1 PM UTC! 🕙🦭 Don’t fret you possibly can nonetheless purchase $SEAL earlier than the airdrop begins! 🚀💸 #Sealana is extra excited than a fats man at McDonalds to whale $SEAL into your wallets! 💰 Extra data comin’ quickly! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Mafi9u060 — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 25, 2024

Sealana Presale Raises Over $6 Million – Finest Solana Meme Coin To Purchase Now?

Sealana’s already raised greater than $6 million and it’s now providing a final probability to purchase earlier than it launches on DEXs on July 2.

What higher option to present your love of Lambos, Large Positive factors & Freedom than getting a #USA tattoo to indicate for it! 🇺🇸 #Sealana is aware of what’s greatest for American made #Memecoins and has a plan to make them nice once more! 🦭 Ship $SOL 💸 and let him be an instance for all #Degens!💪 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/B4aBZ2wEbI — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 14, 2024

The mission relies on a chubby seal who has taken a deep dive into the Solana Sea. He’s so absorbed within the degen crypto market that every one he focusses on is discovering the subsequent large Solana meme coin whereas gorging on a dealer’s food regimen of chips and tuna as he grows fatter by the day.

Crypto Boy, a preferred crypto analyst on YouTube, says that the token has the potential to soar 100X after launch.

To take part within the presale, go to the official web site to purchase SEAL tokens right here. One $SEAL prices $0.022.

