Solana Price Prediction As SOL Pumps 4% And This New Solana Meme Coin Offers Investors A Last Chance To Buy

The Solana value pumped greater than 4% over the previous 24 hours to commerce at $140.73 as of 12:00 a.m. EST.

After reaching a 24-hour low of $130.67, the SOL value was capable of get better. Its latest acquire has now pushed the crypto to its peak for the previous buying and selling day.

The Solana Value Wanting To Reclaim Key Help

4-hour chart for SOL/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The Solana value is trying to reclaim the $136 help degree after it dropped beneath this key value level within the final 24 hours. Ought to it shut a 4-hour candle above this threshold inside the subsequent 8 hours, it may need the technical basis wanted to maintain rising within the following 24 hours.

Merchants may subsequently look to enter into a protracted place for the altcoin. This potential purchase quantity may then result in SOL rising to the foremost resistance degree at $150. If bulls proceed to exert stress, the Solana value may soar to as excessive as $165 within the quick time period.

Alternatively, SOL getting rejected by the $136 mark within the subsequent 8 hours may invalidate this bullish thesis. On this different situation, the crypto could possibly be liable to correcting to the essential help degree at $118.

The Solana Value Displaying A Lot Of Technical Power

Technical indicators on SOL’s 4-hour chart recommend the crypto may hold climbing within the upcoming 24 hours. The Relative Power Index (RSI) indicator has been rising all through the previous 24 hours. Though the indicator worth remains to be bearishly beneath 50, the optimistic slope of the road means that patrons may quickly acquire the higher hand in opposition to sellers.

In the meantime, the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is on the verge of triggering a serious bullish flag. With the MACD line closing in on the MACD Sign line, the Solana value may quickly enter right into a bullish section. A affirmation of this could possibly be if the MACD line crosses above the MACD Sign line within the subsequent few hours.

An intersection between these two strains adopted by the RSI breaking above 50 may immediate merchants to go lengthy on SOL. As such, the altcoin may quickly look to problem the $150 threshold.

With SOL trying to reclaim a key help degree, merchants are prone to pour funds into presale tokens inside the Solana ecosystem, equivalent to Sealana (SEAL).

Inspiring A New Breed Of Meme Cash

Sealana is not like many different SOL meme cash that got here earlier than it, and doesn’t pay tribute to Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) with a canine mascot. As a substitute, the crypto sports activities an all-American SEAL character that appeals to the degens available in the market.

Maybe what units Sealana aside from different crypto tasks probably the most is its dedication to being a real meme coin. The crew, which is rumored to be the identical crew behind the viral SLERF, has purposely not launched any elaborate roadmap or detailed white paper.

As a substitute, Sealana depends primarily on hype and its group, which has up to now paid off. In simply two months, SEAL’s ICO has raked in additional than $5 million, signaling sturdy investor curiosity.

Analysts are additionally bullish on the meme coin. A Cryptonews analyst just lately ranked Sealana’s ICO as one of many prime 3 presales occurring proper now. He additionally mentioned the challenge’s potential to generate substantial returns for buyers, suggesting it would 1000x after launch.

Providing Buyers A Final Likelihood To Purchase

Sealana’s ICO will finish inside the subsequent week. With time operating out, buyers are dashing to accumulate SEAL at ICO costs earlier than it’s too late.

What higher method to present your love of Lambos, Large Good points & Freedom than getting a #USA tattoo to indicate for it! 🇺🇸 #Sealana is aware of what’s greatest for American made #Memecoins and has a plan to make them nice once more! 🦭 Ship $SOL 💸 and let him be an instance for all #Degens!💪 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/B4aBZ2wEbI — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 14, 2024

Anybody that wishes to buy SEAL previous to its itemizing can achieve this by way of the easy purchase widget embedded on the challenge’s official web site. The token is at present promoting for $0.022, and may be purchased utilizing both ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL or financial institution card.

Buy SEAL right here earlier than its presale ends.

