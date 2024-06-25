Solana Price Braces For Potential Crash Below $100 Amid Investigation Rumors

The Solana value has skilled a pointy decline over the previous month in keeping with the broader market correction, intensifying issues as rumors of a possible investigation into the favored blockchain platform have lately surfaced.

Regulatory Storm Brewing?

In a social media submit on X (previously Twitter), market knowledgeable Crypto Bitlord, who has a substantial following of over 300,000 folks, hinted at a rumored investigation into Solana. The submit learn:

We’re listening to rumors that SOL is underneath investigation and an enormous case is about to be made public. This has been brewing for weeks and couldn’t come at a worse time.

Whereas no particular particulars concerning the jurisdiction or company conducting the alleged investigation into Solana have been disclosed, the US has been on the forefront of an ongoing crackdown on the cryptocurrency trade because the collapse of the FTX crypto change in late 2022.

The aftermath of the FTX incident resulted in a collection of lawsuits and expenses in opposition to varied trade executives. Notable figures like Binance’s former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and Coinbase have confronted authorized scrutiny.

A comparable state of affairs will be drawn with XRP and Ripple, as they’ve been engaged in a posh authorized showdown over the sale of the digital asset.

For Crypto Bitlord, who has contributed to tasks reminiscent of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and Pepe Coin (PEPE), the potential influence on the Solana value is critical. In response to skeptical feedback, Bitlord warned, “Don’t cry when SOL is $3 once more.”

Nonetheless, till additional information emerges concerning the alleged investigation, these statements stay speculative. Solana’s founders have made no official statements concerning these rumors.

Solana Value Evaluation

The Solana value has skilled important losses throughout varied time frames, with declines of over 9%, 18%, and 22% prior to now seven, fourteen, and thirty days, respectively. Nonetheless, regardless of the downward pattern, buying and selling quantity for SOL has remained sturdy, surpassing $2.8 billion prior to now 24 hours alone, in accordance with CoinGecko knowledge.

Digital asset funding agency CoinShares reported notable inflows into varied altcoins following the latest value weak spot, with Solana seeing inflows of over $2.7 million. This means that regardless of the value decline, some traders see potential worth in SOL and are strategically coming into the market.

Nonetheless, the Solana value faces a essential check because it approaches essential assist ranges. At present, SOL is buying and selling simply above a four-month assist degree at $127, which marked the uptrend when the Solana value reached a yearly peak of $210 in mid-March.

If promoting stress intensifies and this assist is damaged, SOL may retrace right down to $117, representing the token’s subsequent important mid-term assist degree.

Different assist partitions for SOL within the occasion of a sustained bearish transfer are on the $109 and $102 ranges. These ranges must be watched intently by bullish traders seeking to forestall Solana from falling beneath $100.

