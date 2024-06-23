Solana Meme Coin Sealana ($SEAL) Bags $5 Million In Presale – Only 7 Days Left!

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Solana’s all-American hillbilly Sealana ($SEAL) token has swallowed over $5 million within the second month of its ICO as he spearheads a brand new wave of Solana meme cash that has buyers worldwide anticipating probably explosive returns.

Sealana’s predecessors – meme cash additionally launched on Solana equivalent to DogWifHat ($WIF), Bonk ($BONK), E-book of Meme ($BOME) and Popcat ($POPCAT) – all rapidly rose to develop into high ten by market capitalization inside a yr of launch.

One other current viral Solana meme coin ICO – Slothana ($SLOTH) the 420-friendly sloth – raised an eye-watering $15 million in a current one-month crypto presale.

However canine and sloths are well-traveled roads in crypto. Now it’s time to satisfy the aquatic hillbilly $SEAL.

Sealana started life as a reference to South Park’s Gamer Man, a meme legend recognized for his unhealthy display time.

Gamer Man first appeared in South Park’s World of Warcraft episode and has since develop into an emblem of extreme display use, from keyboard warriors to sofa (or desk) potatoes.

There are rumors that the crew behind it got here out with this yr’s viral $SLERF meme coin.

Slerf’s launch acquired off to a rocky begin when the challenge by chance burned $10 million of tokens allotted to early buyers.

After seeing Slothana take the sloth idea and go on to out-raise them, the crew is alleged to have come again with Sealana in a bid to get issues proper this time round.

Sealana is likely one of the initiatives making a fame for Solana as the perfect Layer 1 blockchain for launching high-volume meme cash.

Solana at the moment hosts a digital economic system storing over $4.13 billion in complete worth locked (TVL) throughout varied apps and monetary providers, with 1.6 million lively customers transacting every day and over 2,500 month-to-month lively builders.

And there are rumors of a probably main market-moving occasion to return: spot Solana ETFs.

Solana Seems to be So Bullish

The current US approval of Ethereum ETFs, which adopted the approval of Bitcoin ETFs again in January, could possibly be adopted by Solana ETFs. If that’s the case, it is going to be a boon for meme cash like $SEAL.

Crypto ETFs are regulated funding merchandise that allow anybody with a brokerage account to put money into the underlying cryptocurrency with out working the dangers of straight buying it from exchanges and HODLing it themselves.

Latest rumors within the cryptoverse trace that the world’s largest asset supervisor, BlackRock, which at the moment stewards simply over $10 trillion in assets-under-management (AUM), is making use of for a spot Solana ETF.

Ought to BlackRock’s utility get accepted, the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency will observe Bitcoin and Ethereum because the third crypto asset to make inroads in conventional monetary markets. Nevertheless, the highway there received’t be with out challenges, because the US SEC at the moment considers $SOL a safety, in contrast to the opposite two.

Nonetheless, BlackRock’s backing is probably gigantic information for the entire Solana ecosystem.

Considerably, Bitcoin’s ETF approval rallied the world’s favourite cryptocurrency to an all-time excessive of $73,737.94 again on March 14 this yr.

Thus far, BlackRock’s $21.4 billion spot Bitcoin ETF is the most important.

If BlackRock decides to go all in on Solana, Sealana can be fattening his blubber with dollars very quickly.

And when the $63 billion market cap $SOL bloats even larger, Sealana will lastly be rolling out of mother’s basement. Certainly, he’s salivating at his likelihood to Make Meme Cash Nice Once more.

#Sealana had a good time on @joerogan‘s podcast! 🎙️ After tossin’ again too many whiskey cokes 🥃 and puffin’ on some inexperienced natural joints 🌿, Sealana acquired Joe Rogan seeing the #Memecoin mild! 🦭🤠🇺🇸 Ship $SOL 💰 if y’all wanna see Sealana again on the present! 🚀 #MAGA #USA pic.twitter.com/XFqvWS9ZLu — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 16, 2024

And whereas he originated on Solana, Sealana is now technically a multi-chain token. He additionally exists on Ethereum and BNB chain and will be purchased with their native tokens, alongside $SOL (clearly) and Ethereum stablecoin Tether ($USDT).

Traders have solely seven days left to snap up $SEAL at a set presale value of $0.022.

At this value, a $100 funding nets 4,545 $SEAL.

If the value of every SEAL token rises to $1, that $100 funding would then be value $4,500.

At $5 per SEAL, a $100 funding could be value in extra of $20,000 – typical returns when a meme coin goes viral.

The Sealana presale concludes at 6PM on June 25 and can be adopted two days later by an airdrop.

Which means this could possibly be the final alternative to get in early earlier than post-listing appreciation probably blows it sky-high.

Sealana is an lively redneck over on his X account.

