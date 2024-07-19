Social media reactions to Kid Rock’s RNC performance at Fiserv Forum

Singer and rapper Child Rock carried out on the closing − and far anticipated − evening of the Republican Nationwide Conference.

And the web thought it was, nicely, one thing.

Listed below are the very best reactions of Child Rock’s efficiency on the Fiserv Discussion board on X (previously Twitter).

How the web reacted to Child Rock’s RNC efficiency

The reactions truly began at Child Rock’s rehearsal.

Some had been fast to make comparisons with different musicians.

Others additionally took word of former First Woman Melania Trump’s response.

The phrase “cringe” was typically used. As was different, stronger language.

Why did Child Rock carry out on the RNC?

Michigan-born Child Rock, whose precise identify is Robert James Ritchie, made his identify within the music trade with the discharge of his album “Satan And not using a Trigger” in 1998. He makes music that mixes hip hop, rap and nation genres.

He’s leaned into conservative politics lately, aligning himself with former President Donald Trump’s causes. Just lately, he donated $50,000 to a web based fundraiser for “supporters and households wounded or killed” within the Saturday capturing at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.