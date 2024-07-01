Snubs & Surprises at the 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards on Sunday (June 30) went just about as anticipated. The awards have been introduced on the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Taraji P. Henson internet hosting for the third time.

Usher gained greatest male R&B/pop artist for the fifth time. He additionally obtained a lifetime achievement award. To win a significant present award on the identical time he picked up a career-capping honor made it very a lot his night time.

Usher has had a giant yr, headlining the Tremendous Bowl halftime present and touchdown a giant crossover hit with “Good Good,” a collab with Summer season Walker and 21 Savage. That tune logged 28 weeks on the Billboard Sizzling 100, a tally matched by solely seven of his 53 profession Sizzling 100 hits.

SZA gained greatest feminine R&B/pop artist for the second yr in a row. She’s the primary artist to win back-to-back award on this class since Beyoncé gained six years in a row from 2014-19. SZA’s smash “Saturn” stored her identify within the forefront although she hasn’t launched a brand new album since SOS in December 2022.

Tyla’s win for greatest worldwide act was a foregone conclusion. The South African singer has had a breakthrough yr. In January, her smash, “Water,” reached its No. 7 peak on the Billboard Sizzling 100. In February, that monitor gained the inaugural Grammy Award for greatest African music efficiency.

However don’t get the concept that every part went predictably. There have been additionally just a few snubs and surprises sprinkled all through the four-hour present. Have a look.