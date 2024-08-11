‘Snow White’ Trailer Featuring Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot Debuts at D23

The primary trailer for the upcoming live-action Snow White film has arrived.

Disney revealed the teaser for the remake of the basic 1937 animated movie throughout D23 in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday (Aug. 9). Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler because the titular character and Gal Gadot because the Evil Queen, is scheduled to reach in theaters on March 21, 2025.

The one minute, 17-second trailer opens with Zegler dancing and singing “Whistle Whereas You Work” with the seven dwarfs and later provides a sneak-peek Gadot menacingly peering into her magic mirror.

“It’s been the dignity of a lifetime,” Zegler stated of taking over the beloved Disney princess (per Selection). “I believe any younger particular person, any little woman in the event you get to placed on a Disney princess gown and be her for a day not to mention six months… it’s simply been probably the most wonderful expertise and I cant wait to share it with you all.”

Gadot added, “It was numerous enjoyable to get to do one thing that’s fully totally different than something I’ve ever completed earlier than. She’s scrumptious, she’s evil, she’s magical. We obtained to sing all these totally different songs. It was unimaginable.”

Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, who is understood for his Wonderful Spider-Man films, and contains songs from The Biggest Showman and Pricey Evan Hansen‘s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The movie was initially set to open in March of this yr, however was pushed again by Disney due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Watch the Snow White trailer on YouTube beneath.