Snoop Dogg’s Most Iconic Moments From 2024 Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg‘s newest aspect quest, the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games, has confirmed to be an unforgettable one, not just for the legendary rapper but in addition for followers throughout the US.

The “Drop It Like It’s Sizzling” artist, who’s been in Paris serving to NBC with its primetime protection, might arguably be Group USA’s greatest fan. He’s gone from carrying the Olympic Torch to cheering on the ladies’s gymnastics group within the stands to studying methods to fence and extra.

For the reason that Olympics formally obtained underway on July 26, individuals have taken to social media to share their reactions to Snoop Dogg’s presence in Paris — and it’s been nothing however constructive, to say the least. Some followers have even praised NBC for bringing the rapper again to assist with protection, notably after his and Kevin Hart’s Olympic Highlights present for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

One in every of Snoop Dogg’s most memorable moments from the Peacock present was his commentary on the horses through the Equestrian occasions. “Oh, that horse crip strolling, cuz, you see that?,” the rapper mentioned. “This horse is off the chain. I gotta get this motherfucker in a video. Oh my God!”

Under, The Hollywood Reporter rounds up a few of Snoop Dogg’s most iconic moments from his journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Snoop Dogg Dancing With Olympic Gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles

The rapper had to verify Biles and Chiles, competing for Group USA’s ladies’s gymnastics, knew he was within the stands cheering them on through the qualification spherical. The 2 athletes noticed Snoop Dogg exhibiting off his greatest strikes and determined to affix in from the ground.

The candy second caught on digicam left Simone and Chiles glowing with enormous smiles throughout their faces.

Snoop Dogg Lastly Getting His Meet-and-Greet With Horses at Olympic Dressage

The artist, alongside his longtime buddy Martha Stewart, paid a go to to the horses on Saturday forward of the Olympic dressage competitors. Each have been additionally sporting equestrian appears to be like from head to toe.

Although Snoop Dogg has admitted to having a worry of horses, the particular second got here after his viral commentary from the 2020 Olympics, the place he described the horses’ strikes as “crip strolling” through the Equestrian occasions.

After taking a second Saturday to vibe with the horses and feed them, the rapper additionally had some reward for the animal’s hair. “I like his braids. I can’t recover from them. I’m going to make use of that coiffure,” Snoop Dogg mentioned. “Their hair sport is phenomenal.”

Snoop Dogg and Michael Phelps Being the Subsequent Fan-Favourite Duo

Snoop Dogg isn’t simply standing on the sidelines, however he’s additionally getting in on the motion. The rapper teamed up with former star athlete Michael Phelps, who’s received 23 Olympic gold medals, to work on his swimming method.

“Me and MP, we return just like the backstroke,” Snoop Dogg quipped within the video earlier than asking the celebrity swimmer how somebody can go quick within the pool. “You simply described me. You mentioned wingspan, lung energy. I positively have nice lung energy, and I do have a swimmer’s physique. Look, our our bodies are comparable. Mike, we might be twins.”

The rapper proceeded to indicate off his (attention-grabbing) water expertise, nevertheless, he doubtless received’t be competing within the Olympic swimming occasions anytime quickly.

“Mike, you make this look too straightforward, oh God. As you see, I’m in gold medal situation and he’s nonetheless in gold medal situation,” a tried Snoop Dogg added within the clip. “As we communicate, shout out to the Phelps household and to the group that’s going to provide me some oxygen proper now.”

Snoop Dogg Crip Strolling Whereas Carrying Olympic Torch

The “Gin and Juice” artist obtained the chance to hold the Paris Olympic Torch for a second, and he made certain to do it in Snoop Dogg fashion. The rapper was seen with an enormous smile as he walked, and at occasions crip walked, down the streets of Paris with the torch in hand.

“It’s too arduous to place in phrases, child,” he informed NBC of the particular second. “I imply, the D.O. Double was holding the torch, strolling via the town, man. I felt like [boxer] Muhammad Ali. It was extraordinary. It was wonderful. And I came upon that once you maintain the torch, you a peace messenger. So I actually felt good about that.”

Snoop Dogg Goes Snooping Across the Louvre

The rapper positively wasn’t going to overlook the possibility to take a non-public tour of the Louvre, a nationwide artwork museum in Paris. “You ever seen Night time on the Museum?” he requested. “Nicely, tonight you get to go within the museum with Snoop Dogg, and we’re going to be snooping round.”

He obtained to see a number of well-known items of artwork, together with “The Winged Victory of Samothrace” and Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” in addition to offered some top-tier commentary.

“I simply came upon I used to be Mona Lisa’s twin brother, Tony Lisa,” Snoop Dogg joked. “She smiles actual arduous after I stand on this aspect.”

Snoop Dogg Getting a Style of Completely different Olympic Sports activities

All through his first week in Paris, Snoop Dogg tried his palms at quite a few Olympic sports activities, studying from one of the best of one of the best. He was seen going from fencing to weightlifting in addition to judo to showcasing his velocity on monitor and subject. The query remaining: What sport is up subsequent for the rapper?

Snoop Dogg Teaming Up With Cookie Monster to Shock Martha Stewart

The rapper not solely obtained to reunite with Martha Stewart, who he’s been mates with since 2008, on the Paris Olympics, however he additionally obtained to accomplice with the Cookie Monster to shock her for her birthday.

“Comfortable birthday, Martha! Me introduced you a birthday cake,” the lovable legend mentioned within the video earlier than presenting Stewart with an enormous macaron tower. “You’re going to like it. It’s all cookies.”

Snoop Dogg additionally admitted he’s “the largest Cookie Monster fan on the planet. Man, I can’t consider Cookie is true subsequent to me. Is that the true Cookie Monster? Oh, wow!”

And Snoop Dogg Simply Being Snoop Dogg…

Total, the beloved rapper has clearly been having the time of his life on the Paris Olympics, from cheering within the stands throughout competitions to sharing candy moments with athletes to giving a number of the greatest commentary on occasions. And this all made for a lot of unforgettable moments caught on digicam.

“I’ve been out right here working the Olympics, speaking to the athletes, to households and assembly the individuals and kissing the infants, and doing the issues that I do to politically keep right,” he informed NBC. “And simply being Snoop Dogg. That’s what I understand how to do one of the best.”