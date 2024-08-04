Snoop Dogg’s Best Moments at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

Nobody is having extra enjoyable on the Paris Olympics than Snoop Dogg.

“I’m in Paris doing shade commentary for the Olympics,” Snoop, 52, informed Vogue in a YouTube interview revealed on Tuesday, July 30. “[I’m] additionally hanging out, having a very good time and bringing a bit of little bit of Snoop Dogg taste to Paris.”

The legendary rapper was tapped to be a particular correspondent for NBC and Peacock’s dwell broadcast of the Olympics. Whereas reporting on the athletes’ paths to the rostrum, Snoop proved himself as Staff USA’s No. 1 cheerleader.

At volleyball, gymnastics and tennis occasions, Snoop rocked customized USA T-shirts that featured the faces of Kelly Cheng, Simone Biles and Coco Gauff, respectively.

“Snoop has good vogue,” Gauff, 20, captioned an Instagram Story pic of the musician within the stands.

Hold scrolling for a full recap of Snoop’s greatest moments on the Paris Olympics:

Carrying the Torch

Snoop had a particular function within the opening ceremony as one of many torchbearers within the official relay.

“I felt like Muhammad Ali. I came upon that while you maintain the torch, you’re a peace messenger,” he gushed in an NBC interview on the finish of the procession. “I used to be waving, shaking arms, kissing the infants — doing what I do, you perceive me? Placing my foot within the pavement, letting the individuals know that we’re right here. We’re right here for peace, love, unity and nice sportsmanship.”

No. 1 Simone Biles Fan

Snoop confirmed his help for Biles, 27, on the ladies’s gymnastics all-around qualifiers. He wore a T-shirt adorned with a big photograph of Biles beneath a patriotic tracksuit.

All in on Swimming

Snoop has been a fixture at a number of swim meets, together with the boys’s 4×100-meter relay. He watched the race, wherein the U.S. received gold, alongside the spouse of star swimmer Caeleb Dressel.

Buying and selling Pins

One of many hallmarks of the Video games is that athletes can commerce pins denoting their respective international locations. Snoop got here ready along with his personal pin, which featured a cartoon model of himself blowing smoke rings out of the long-lasting Olympic rings. Gauff was one of many fortunate athletes to obtain the restricted version bauble.

“Hey Mr. Snoop, thanks for this pin,” Gauff gushed in an Instagram video. “That is the very best pin that I’ve ever gotten. I hope to see you on the U.S. Open or perhaps, I hear, you’ll come [watch us] play on Wednesday? Thanks for the pin and I’ll see you on the subsequent one.”

Studying the Olympian Approach

Snoop scored a VIP swim lesson from one of the crucial embellished Olympians: Michael Phelps.

“You see, me and MP? We return just like the backstroke,” Snoop quipped through the prerecorded broadcast section. “Wingspan, lung energy — I positively have nice lung energy — and I do have a swimmer’s physique. [Michael and I] might be twins.”

Phelps, 39, taught Snoop how you can do the backstroke because the rapper hoped to get in “gold medal situation.”

A Fervent Volleyball Cheerleader

After attending ladies’s seashore volleyball, Snoop proclaimed to NBC reporters that he was their “coach.”

“I gotta characterize USA all day,” he mentioned. “I had an opportunity to satisfy these women and fell in love with them. The entire strategic method of how they educate teamwork and the way they hold household and sisterhood [central], that’s simply so necessary to me. I like supporting that.”

The GOAT of Sports activities Commentary

After all, a part of Snoop’s official duties is to explain occasions for TV viewers. On Sunday, July 28, followers went nuts for his detailed clarification of the U.S. vs. China males’s doubles badminton match level.

“As you see, it don’t cease ’til the casket drop. They rocking and rolling. Backwards and forwards,” he mentioned. “‘Give me that. No, I would like that. Nope, over right here. No, over there. What about over there? Nope. What about over there? Nope. Give me that. I would like that. That too. Nope, sit down someplace. Wait a minute. Approach up within the sky. Now down. Again up. Over there. Now over right here. Get out the way in which. Transfer. I informed you. We’d like that.’”

Galloping Besties

The dressage competitors came about on the grounds of Versailles, which Snoop attended with longtime pal Martha Stewart. The twosome dressed up in equestrian put on as they watched the ultimate whereas celebrating Stewart’s 83rd birthday.