Snoop Dogg tests out his ‘lung power’ in pool with Michael Phelps

Snoop Dogg examined out his tremendous “lung energy” as he hit the pool for a particular lesson with swimming legend and Olympian Michael Phelps.

The hip-hop icon placed on a swimming cap and goggles for a one-on-one grasp class from Phelps, a 23-time gold Olympic medal winner, in a particular video in celebration of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“On the subject of considered one of my lifetime targets, there’s just one man I can consider — Mr. 23-time, OG, the GOAT,” Snoop stated.

“You see me and MP, we return just like the backstroke. Now MP, how does one get quick within the pool?” he requested.

Phelps stated two issues are key: wingspan and lung energy.

“You simply described me! You stated wingspan, lung energy — I positively have nice lung energy,” Snoop, identified for his songs about smoking marijuana, stated with amusing.

“And I do have a swimmer’s physique. Look, our our bodies are comparable, man,” he stated standing aspect by aspect with Phelps. “We might be twins!”

The 2 legends bought into the water with Phelps exhibiting Snoop the right freestyle arm actions.

Snoop then confirmed off his freestyle — the swimming stroke, that’s.

When it was Phelps’ flip, Snoop watched with admiration, yelling, “OK flipper!”

The 2 then tried to freestyle in sync.

“Mike, you make this look too straightforward. You see I’m in gold medal situation,” Snoop stated, visibly panting. “And he’s nonetheless in gold medal situation as we communicate!”

“Shout out to the Phelps household and to the workforce that’s going to provide me some oxygen proper now,” he joked on the finish of the clip.

The lads’s 200-meter breaststroke, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter butterfly and 800-meter freestyle will all happen Tuesday on the Olympics.

Snoop has been energetic on the Olympics. He carried the Olympic flame by way of the streets of Saint-Denis, a suburb north of Paris, this month, and he’s additionally a particular NBC Olympics correspondent for the Video games.