Snoop Dogg got here inside seconds — technically, 15.25 of them — of breaking the world file within the 200-meter sprint after popping as much as run the race on the U.S. Olympic Crew monitor and subject trials over the weekend in Eugen, Oregon.

Snoop had some stiff competitors within the extraordinarily unofficial trial race, working alongside four-time Olympic medalist Ato Bolden (who gained bronze within the 200m on the 1996 and 2000 video games) and Wallace Spearmon (a 200m specialist with a number of medals from the monitor and subject World Championships). In fact, neither Bolden nor Spearmon has eight platinum albums, the world file for pouring up the most important gin and juice in historical past, and — one has to think about — a few of the strongest, strongest lungs in human historical past.

Finally, although, it was Spearmon who gained the race, with Bolden coming in second. However Snoop secured the clear ethical victory by quipping of his time, “34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain’t unhealthy.”

Snoop participated within the mock race in preparation for his duties as a visitor commentator on the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris (beginning July 26). Snoop will present particular experiences for the Olympics primetime present on NBC and Peacock, attending varied Olympic occasions, visiting landmarks round Paris, and talking with athletes, in addition to their mates and households. Snoop earned the gig after a particularly profitable stint offering bonus commentary on the 2021 Tokyo video games alongside Kevin Hart.

Fittingly, after working his personal race, Snoop picked up the mic to offer a bit of play-by-play motion for the steeplechase — a race that famously entails leaping over a hurdle right into a small pit of water.