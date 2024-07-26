Snoop Dogg Poised to Blaze New Path at NBC’s Olympics:

In an Olympics telecast that NBC has full of shock company and non-traditional programming gambits, Snoop Dogg stands out as the most stunning of all.

The rapper-turned-entrepreneur is slated to supply commentary and blend issues up with athletes and fogeys all through NBCUniversal‘s two-plus-weeks of masking the athletic extravaganza throughout the NBC broadcast community; the Peacock streaming service; the Telemundo Spanish-language outlet; and varied cable venues. Dogg, whose actual identify is Calvin Broadus, Jr.., appears prepared to offer viewers one thing they might not have anticipated.

“My preparation for primetime is being me. Google me. Look me up, canine. I’ve finished preventing a bit. I’ve finished sporting occasions. That is what I do. I’ve been doing this since y’all have been goldfish,” he informed reporters earlier this week. What viewers will uncover, he says, is that “I do know the game, I do know the angle, I do know the conversations.”

The addition of Snoop Dogg to a combination that has historically relied solely on a group of conventional sportscasters like Mike Tirico is a testomony to NBC’s fervent need to make the Olympics a must-see for a brand new, digital era that’s unaccustomed to watching the showcase within the normal means — gathered round a TV set with a number of generations of household. In 2024, followers will have the ability to watch every Olympics competitors dwell because it occurs. That places a brand new onus on NBC to make its primetime presentation — largely a curation of the day’s occasions with an emphasis on further storytelling and in-depth entry to athletes — price of grabbing consideration when the eye grabbing has already been finished.

The corporate has enlisted Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning to assist draw crowds to a primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremonies; saucy podcaster Alex Cooper to host on-line watch events on Peacock; Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson for a steaming commentary present; and comic and one-time “SNL” forged member Leslie Jones to spice up social-media protection. Jimmy Fallon will flip up on the Olympics’ shut.

NBC Sports activities has been huddling with Snoop Dogg for months. Molly Solomon, the highest manufacturing government overseeing the Olympics telecasts, has even gone to see him at his residence on the West Coast. “He outlined his function because the curious tremendous fan,” she informed producers at a gathering months in the past at NBC Sports activities’ headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

However he isn’t simply exhibiting up. He arrived in Paris ten days earlier than the beginning of Friday’s glitzy Opening Ceremonies and has maintained a full schedule of interacting with Olympians. “I’ve been sliding into the follow services with completely different groups, whether or not it was judo, weightlifting, three-on-three basketball, fencing. I’m a type of people that likes to become involved. Not solely do I talk and discuss with them, I could strive the occasion,” he mentioned, including that he was centered on “studying the backstory of those athletes and their households, after which studying the backstory of a few of these occasions — these sporting occasions I’ve no clue about — however [I’m] studying and loving them on the similar time.”

The informal viewer will not be accustomed to seeing the earnest Dogg. Through the years, Snoop Dogg has grow to be identified finest for his rap profession and for participating in media ventures that embody the professional-wrestling of WWE; a VH1 collection with Martha Stewart; and Merry Jane, a digital property tied to information in regards to the hashish trade.

He actually appears recreation to strive something, together with putting up a relationship with youthful followers. “I’m an previous canine that may be taught new tips,” he says. “I’ve obtained children which can be Gen-Z. Bear in mind me, I’ve obtained a home filled with them, after which I’ve obtained a soccer league of Gen-Zs and grandkids. That is my world. I really like talking their language and getting on the identical web page with them.”

He could also be higher suited to a few of the rough-and-tumble antics such audiences demand. “I’m impressed by a number of issues Snoop does. At 57, I’m not impressed by making an attempt to be an athlete once more,” says Tirico. “Higher depart that each one to Snoop.”

One assembly that may very well be on faucet is a one-on-one encounter with Olympic legend Michael Phelps. “I could bounce within the pool and learn to do the 25 meters, one thing to that impact,” says Snoop Dogg, including: “One factor about me, after I’m round these Olympians, I really feel like I’m simply pretty much as good as them or may give it an opportunity. So I’ll be making an attempt it.”

For many who doubt him, Snoop Dogg suggests he’ll show himself over the subsequent few weeks. “I’m right here to do no matter I’ve obtained to do,” he says. “Comply with the Dogg, child.”

Pictured above: Snoop Dogg holds the torch as a part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games Torch Relay, in Saint-Denis on July 26 in Paris.