Snoop Dogg opening ceremony highlights: Best moments from Paris

It is Snoop Dogg’s world and we’re simply residing in it.

The Grammy-nominated rapper is serving as a particular correspondent for NBC all through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Though the Video games are simply kicking off with the opening ceremony, Snoop Dogg already has captivated viewers together with his hilarious commentary, memorable catchphrases and constructive perspective.

“I am chilling like a villain,” stated Snoop Dogg, who was sporting a purple, white and blue Ralph Lauren opening ceremony uniform within the pouring rain, just like the Workforce USA delegation. “Raindrops falling on my head, however we nonetheless enjoying to win child.”

This is a few of his most memorable moments from Friday:

Snoop Dogg, Olympic torch bearer

Snoop Dogg lit the streets of Paris up, actually. The rapper carried the Olympic torch via the streets of Saint-Denis on Friday as the ultimate torchbearer, alongside French actress Laetitia Casta and French rapper MC Solaar.

“I have a look at this as a prestigious honor and one thing I actually respect. I might have by no means dreamed of nothing like this,” Snoop Dogg stated earlier this week. “I’m going to be on my finest conduct. I’m going to be on my finest athleticism. I’ll have the ability to breathe sluggish to stroll quick and maintain the torch with a smile on my face, as a result of I understand how prestigious this occasion is.”

Snoop Dogg, the fashionista

Snoop Dogg is just not solely offering commentary, he is giving trend recommendation.

“I heard me and Snoop Dogg are going to the identical nail tech,” stated Workforce USA sprinter Noah Lyles, who flashed his white nails emblazoned with “ICON” in blue glitter. Snoop Dogg authorized of Lyles’ trend assertion, though he couldn’t affirm or deny in the event that they share the identical nail salon technician.

“Noah (Lyles) stays spooned and groomed, dipped and whipped, suited and booted,” Snoop Dogg stated. “I do know he was going to be contemporary to demise. Ya dig? That is my man.”

Snoop Dogg, the dancer

There have been quite a few performances on the opening ceremony, together with one from Woman Gaga, who opened the festivities by singing “Mon Truc en Plumes” by Zizi Jeanmaire on the steps of a metro. Though Woman Gaga sang in French, that did not cease Snoop Dogg from dropping it prefer it’s scorching alongside his commentary associate Hoda Kotb.

Snoop Dogg, the athlete

Earlier Friday, Snoop lent his traditional comedian take, this time to the Olympic occasion of weightlifting. He was proven lifting a bar with no weights. His ending stance, nonetheless, was a ten.