Snoop Dogg on Whether He’d Watch Chiefs-Steelers Game With Taylor Swift

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of many NFL’s most iconic franchises with a fan base that’s second to none — together with one rap legend.

Sure, Snoop Dogg is a large fan of the crew, which, together with the New England Patriots, owns probably the most Tremendous Bowl titles in NFL historical past, with six.

Snoop Dogg gears up for the Pittsburgh Steelers-Dallas Cowboys recreation on Oct. 6 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mark Alberti / Icon Sportswire through Getty Photos

Snoop, in fact, hails from Southern California, so how precisely did he come to root for a crew from western Pennsylvania?

“Properly, within the ‘70s, you bought to grasp there was solely so many groups that was actually dominating, and the Steelers was a kind of groups that represented what I felt like,” he informed TODAY on the Oct. 6 “Sunday Evening Soccer” recreation between the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium for a phase that aired Oct. 7.

“And it simply felt like a crew I may get behind, and I by no means stopped loving them.”

Snoop Dogg loves his Pittsburgh Steelers. Justin Ok. Aller / Getty Photos

So far as musical artists rooting on NFL groups, nobody is extra underneath the microscope proper now than Taylor Swift, who generates headlines at any time when she seems to observe boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs play. The Chiefs and Steelers will meet on Christmas Day in Pittsburgh. Will Snoop invite the “Clean Area” singer to observe the sport with him?

“No, that ain’t occurring,” he mentioned.

“In relation to a Steelers recreation, it’s us or no one,” he added. “We don’t facet with no one else.”

May the Steelers have used Snoop Dogg after they misplaced to the Dallas Cowboys? We’ll by no means know, however we do know he was available when the Cowboys edged his beloved Steelers, 20-17. Joe Sargent / Getty Photos

Snoop adores the Steelers the best way followers adored Snoop after he landed a gig as a commentator through the 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris, the place he additionally served as a brilliant fan after carrying the torch.

“Most likely the spotlight of Paris was the torch. To have the ability to characterize peace in that second, that meant the world to me,” he mentioned.

Snoop, who was final on the Steelers’ house subject throughout a September 2009 recreation, bought into the spirit of recreation day by hitting the crew retailer.

“I would like enterprise to maintain booming in right here!” he mentioned.

Snoop Dogg seems to be on previous to the sport between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 6. Joe Sargent / Getty Photos

“I simply went in there trying and abruptly it began trying good. As soon as I knew it was on the Steelers’ tab, I actually had fun,” he jokingly added.

When he wasn’t purchasing, Snoop made probably the most of his time by taking selfies with followers earlier than he led the “Horrible Towel Twirl” earlier than the sport kicked off, a practice the place one particular visitor leads the group by twirling the long-lasting towel that followers wave in video games. Snoop was honored to be a part of the custom.

“It symbolizes unity. It symbolizes what we’re about — the Metal Metropolis. It’s been part of our tradition since we’ve been doing this,” he mentioned.

Snoop led the best way, however he couldn’t lead the Steelers to victory, because the Cowboys rallied to win 20-17, shifting every crew to 3-2 on the season.