Snoop Dogg Is The MVP Of NBC’s 2024 Paris Olympics Coverage

Rapper Snoop Canine carries the Olympic flame over the past stage of the Olympic torch earlier than the … [+] Olympic Video games 2024 opening ceremony in Seine-Saint-Denis, France on July 26, 2024 (Photograph by Victoria Valdivia / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas through AFP) (Photograph by VICTORIA VALDIVIA/Hans Lucas/AFP through Getty Pictures) Hans Lucas/AFP through Getty Pictures

The 2024 Paris Olympics started on Friday, and Snoop Dogg is already the discuss of the city after he carried the torch earlier than the opening ceremony. Uncover what function the rap icon will play as a part of NBC’s broadcast staff for the Olympics this summer season.

The sports activities occasion started with the opening ceremony on Friday, the place the “Younger, Wild and Free” artist carried the Olympic torch in his signature fashion. On TikTok, NBC Sports activities shared a montage of Snoop carrying the torch with the humorous caption, “That is one time Snoop Dogg in all probability shouldn’t drop it prefer it’s scorching… 😅🔥 🎥,” referencing his Billboard Scorching 100 single.

The rapper then helped host the ceremony with Right now’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, NBC’s Mike Tirico, singer and discuss present host Kelly Clarkson, and former NFL participant Peyton Manning.

Viewers watched the 52-year-old rapper freestyle throughout the ceremony, chat with Simone Biles’ household, and set the temper for the 2024 Olympic Video games by busting out dance strikes in his Olympic match, which you’ll be able to watch under.

After interviewing Olympian Noah Lyles on the Staff USA boat, Tirico handed it over to Snoop, who chimed in, “You already know Noah (Lyles) stays clean as a brush, dipped and whipped, clean as a booty, so you already know he’s gonna be recent to demise, ya dig?”

When requested how he was holding up within the rain, the rapper replied, “I’m chillin like a villain, raindrops falling on my head — however we nonetheless playin’ to win, child.”

What Is Snoop Dogg’s Function At The 2024 Paris Olympics?

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 21: Snoop Dogg tries on garments throughout Staff USA Welcome Expertise forward of … [+] Paris 2024 Summer season Olympics at Polo Ralph Lauren on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photograph by Joe Scarnici/Getty Pictures for USOPC) Getty Pictures for USOPC

Snoop Dogg will function a Particular Correspondent for NBC and commonly seem in “Primetime in Paris.” The rapper will work together with Staff USA athletes and their households, discover Paris, and share his experiences with the primetime viewers.

“We’re planning on shaking it up in many various methods, bringing my taste. It’s the Olympics, y’all. That is the most important sporting occasion. We solely get it as soon as each 4 years, so we’re going to take advantage of it,” Snoop advised Forbes contributor Anne Easton earlier than the video games.

He added that he’s an enormous fan of the Olympics as a result of the occasion brings collectively the whole globe and acts as a peace providing.

ForbesBroadcast Protection Of The 2024 Paris Olympics Consists of Exhibiting Occasions Reside, And Enjoyable With Snoop Dogg

“I believe it is very particular as a result of it is a time the place the entire world can come collectively and cheer for his or her nations, cheer for sure athletes. After which on the identical time, we come collectively as one as America,” he defined. “Plenty of instances on the planet, it is all the time division and separation, however it is a likelihood for the world to be one web page, for everyone to be collectively, to cheer for one another, to root for one another. So it is truly [like] a peace providing.”

NBC Olympics president and government producer Molly Solomon advised USA Right now Sports activities that Snoop expressed curiosity within the job a few 12 months in the past. He attended the observe and area trials in June to arrange for his summer season gig, and finally, observe and area earned its largest TV viewers in 12 years, in response to Sports activities Enterprise Journal.

Snoop is acquainted with the sports activities world and the Olympic video games. His son, Cordell Broadus, performed soccer for UCLA. In Could, the Arizona Bowl introduced that Snoop was sponsoring the faculty soccer recreation, which was renamed “Snoop Dogg the Arizona Bowl offered by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.”

On the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, he co-hosted the Peacock present “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg” with actor Kevin Hart.

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, producing tens of tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competitors throughout the Tokyo Olympics,” Soloman shared with Right now. That viral efficiency, alone, earned the rapper a spot as a Particular Correspondent in Paris, she added.

“We don’t know what the heck goes to occur every single day, however we all know he’ll add his distinctive perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime present.”

Watch Snoop Dogg on the 2024 Summer season Olympics from July 26 till Aug. 11 on NBC and Peacock.