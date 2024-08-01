Snoop Dogg Gets Swimming Lesson from Michael Phelps

From rap legend to lap legend, there was no doggie paddling within the shallow finish of the pool when Olympic particular NBC correspondent Snoop Dogg obtained into water with the G.O.A.T., Michael Phelps.

In a enjoyable promotional video for the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games in Paris, Snoop lived out considered one of his lifelong swimming desires, made attainable by the one and solely Olympics icon. Cited by Snoop because the O.G., the keeper of 28 Olympic medals — 23 of that are gold — thrilled to happy to see the musician flaunt his freestyle stroke within the pool.

In fact, it wasn’t as straightforward as Phelps made it seem.

Snoop Dogg and Michael Phelps get able to swim

Snoop arrived on the non-public indoor pool ready, representing Workforce USA with a personalized purple, white, and blue swimming gown. Phelps was additionally prepared, sporting a sporty navy jacket and a white high emblazoned with the U.S. flag.

“See, me and M.P., we return just like the backstroke,” Snoop instructed cameras.

He requested Phelps about the important thing to gaining pace within the water, to which Phelps mentioned it was all about wingspan and lung energy.

“I positively have lung energy,” Snoop joked. “And I do have a swimmer’s physique.”

The boys stood aspect by aspect to show their “twin”-like physiques.

Snoop does the freestyle stroke

The pair stripped right down to their swimsuits and positioned their swimming caps on their heads, although, in contrast to Phelps, Snoop declined to make use of a pair of goggles. The rapper then went beneath the water earlier than breaking out into an arm-over-arm freestyle stroke, changing into winded when he reached the opposite finish of the pool.

“Swimming’s powerful, huh?” Phelps laughed.

“It’s!” Snoop responded.

When it was Phelps’ flip to swim underwater, Snoop known as his show “gangsta.”

Snoop placed on his goggles for the second lap, and the lads kicked off the pool’s aspect and swam concurrently. The “Drop It Like It’s Scorching” singer remarked that Phelps made the game look all too straightforward, realizing that lung energy was no joke so far as aggressive swimming went.

Nonetheless, Snoop was as proud as punch, high-fiving the athlete when efficiently finishing their swim.

“As you see, I’m in gold-medal situation,” an out-of-breath Snoop instructed NBC Sports activities. “And he’s nonetheless in gold-medal situation … as we converse.”

The boys smiled as Snoop gave a shoutout to the Phelps household, “and to the group that’s gonna give me some oxygen proper now.”

Michael Phelps to the 2024 Olympic swimmers

The legendary Phelps retired following the 2016 Video games in Rio de Janeiro, however that hasn’t stopped him from remaining a visual presence within the sport, becoming a member of NBC’s swimming protection within the Metropolis of Mild and supporting his fellow athletes. In a July 27, 2024, sit-down with NBC Information correspondent Lester Holt, he mentioned he held excessive hopes for Katie Ledecky, Kate Douglass, Jack Alexy, and Hunter Armstrong.

“It’s form of actually anybody’s ball recreation,” mentioned Phelps.

He added what he thought was the “biggest factor” concerning the present lineup of aggressive swimmers.

“You actually see the youthful technology that’s stepping up,” Phelps continued. “It doesn’t matter in the event that they’re racing Katie Ledecky; it doesn’t matter in the event that they’re racing Caeleb Dressel; they assume they’ll beat them, and that’s the form of angle and the mentality we have to have once we’re going up and racing the perfect on the earth.”