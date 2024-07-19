Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records And Gala Music Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Snoop Dogg (Calvin Broadus, Jr.) is being sued for alleged copyright infringement by musician and producer Trevor Lawrence Jr. over utilizing two backing tracks on the 2022 album B.O.D.R. The lawsuit in California on Monday (July 15) names Snoop, Demise Row Information (DRR), and blockchain platform Gala Music (BGP) as defendants.

In keeping with the lawsuit, Lawrence, who has labored with artists like Herbie Hancock, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, and Ed Sheeran, claims he creates instrumental musical compositions often known as “backing tracks” for recording artists. Lawrence’s commonplace apply entails creating these tracks “on spec” and providing them to artists for in-studio experimentation, with the understanding {that a} correct license have to be negotiated for business launch.

In 2010, Lawrence created two tracks titled “Pop Pop Pop Goes My 9” and “Get This D with Hook,” which he registered with the Copyright Workplace. He alleges that he offered these tracks to Snoop in November 2020, who responded positively and requested copies for potential use.

Nonetheless, Lawrence alleges that no settlement was reached on the business use of his tracks. In January 2022, Lawrence was knowledgeable that Snoop meant to incorporate a spinoff work based mostly on “Pop Pop Pop Goes My 9” in an upcoming album. Lawrence mentioned his licensing phrases, together with a $10,000 flat payment and a 50% curiosity within the musical composition, with a consultant who confirmed that the phrases had been acceptable.

Lawrence claims he was later knowledgeable that “Get This D with Hook” was additionally deliberate for the album. Snoop launched B.O.D.R. on February 11, 2022, that includes the tracks “Pop Pop” and “Get This Dick,” which Lawrence claims incorporate his backing tracks.

Lawrence alleges that he was not contacted to finalize the licensing phrases or compensation earlier than the album’s launch. He additionally claims that Snoop and DRR licensed Gala Music to incorporate the tracks in a bundled providing referred to as “Stash Packing containers,” which included NFTs. Lawrence asserts that he didn’t permit this exploitation and was not compensated.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants earned tens of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} via the unauthorized use of Lawrence’s tracks and seeks damages, together with precise damages and the disgorgement of earnings. Lawrence is suing for Direct, Contributory, and Vicarious Copyright Infringement and seeks an injunction to ban additional infringement.