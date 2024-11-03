‘SNL’ sees Tim Kaine, Pete Davidson cameo in John Mulaney episode

by

Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t the one politician to make a shock cameo on “SNL” this weekend.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, additionally appeared on the NBC present throughout a sketch that poked enjoyable at the concept everybody has forgotten him since he was Hillary Clinton’s 2016 operating mate.

Within the sketch, host John Mulaney performed a contestant on a recreation present that asks gamers to establish the title of an actual individual. Mulaney’s character is depicted as somebody who intently follows politics and stresses the significance of the 2024 election, and he simply acknowledges Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Particular Counsel Jack Smith.

However when Kaine himself walks out onto the set, Mulaney’s character is unable to call him.

Tim Kaine speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Long Bridge Project on Oct. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia.

“I used to be Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential operating mate,” Kaine factors out. “On the time, you stated it was crucial election in American historical past and that democracy was on the road. It has been lower than eight years. What’s my title?”

As Mulaney continues to return up clean, Kaine tells him, “You voted for me to be one heartbeat away from the Oval Workplace in an election more moderen than the discharge of ‘Zootopia’!”

However the recreation present’s host does not do a lot better, giving Mulaney three choices for what Kaine’s title is which can be all incorrect after which wrongly proclaiming he’s Tim Scott. Later, Kaine comes again out, and Mulaney’s character nonetheless cannot establish him regardless of having simply been advised his title. “I simply advised you 90 seconds in the past!” Kaine says.

