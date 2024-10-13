SNL Recap: Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang Sing Wicked, Fight and Kiss

Depraved costars Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang proved besties do it higher through the Saturday, October 12, episode of Saturday Evening Reside.

Grande, 31, returned to host Saturday’s episode — her second time emceeing the variability present after 2016 — the place she confirmed off her enduring bond with Yang, 33. (Grande and Yang, in fact, met whereas filming the upcoming film musical Depraved, starring as Galinda/Glinda and fellow Shiz College pupil Pfannee, respectively.)

To kick off her monologue, Grande sang a meta tune about her intentions to not flip the episode right into a musical. (The pop star did find yourself singing a number of instances on SNL, together with a parody cowl of Sabrina Carpenter’s viral hit “Espresso.”)

“And I’m not gonna discuss Depraved / ‘trigger tonight I don’t give a —,” Grande sang earlier than she observed Yang within the nook of the stage sporting a duplicate of her pink Depraved ballgown; tiara, wand and all. “Bowen? Didn’t anybody inform you? We minimize the Depraved sketch.”

Yang jokingly appeared as if he was unaware of the script modifications.

“Oh, um, that’s OK, I didn’t need to do it anyway,” he quipped.

Grande revealed that was “nice” since his wand was actually a hidden “flask.”

“So, in the event you can maintain that piano away from me / as a result of that’s the very last thing I’m gonna do,” she continued singing. “Is modulate the important thing!”

Grande and Yang then reunited in further sketches, together with one a few household sport evening. Grande and solid member Andrew Dismukes performed the dad and mom of Michael Longfellow, who introduced his new boyfriend (Yang) residence for the primary time. As they performed a “aggressive” spherical of charades, Grande and Yang ended up arguing.

“Haha in your face, Diane,” Yang quipped to Grande, who replied that the dig “wasn’t mandatory.”

“You bought a tiny pecker or one thing?” she retorted. “You have to be compensating for one thing, you poor sick loser?”

The pair’s animosity continued heating up as they traded verbal barbs — and extra.

“I don’t have an issue. I’ve obtained love and a household. What have you ever obtained?” Grande stated. “A toad present?”

Yang’s character, nonetheless, was fed up with the disses about his measurement and stature.

“How about I beat your ass proper right here, proper now?” he quipped earlier than Longfellow requested what was happening. “What does it appear like? I’m about to combat your mother.”

Grande, in the meantime, identified that fights in “this home” must abide by “road guidelines” as she smashed a wine bottle over Yang’s head.

Yang, in retaliation, pretended to toss and shake Grande (actually a life-size doll whereas the actress hid behind a sofa) over his shoulders and shouted, “That is what she deserves.”

He finally apologized for getting “a bit carried away” and Grande clapped.

“Effectively, properly, properly, you probably did it. Lastly — one among my son’s boyfriends stood as much as me,” Grande stated because the background music swelled. “I would like my son to have a person such as you, who will shield him, as a result of my son is so, so weak and I don’t have any respect for him.”

Yang then gushed that Grande’s character was “unbelievable” and so they shared a passionate kiss.

“Effectively, to be truthful, they did have loopy stress,” Jane Wickline, taking part in Grande’s daughter, jokingly added earlier than the scene minimize to black.

Saturday Evening Reside airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET. Depraved Half One, in the meantime, debuts in theaters November 22.