Snatch the Hottest Hairstyles at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards

October 1, 2015

This 12 months’s Billboard Music Awards was undeniably the most well liked star-studded occasion to date, and on events like these, you’ll see among the stars shining brighter than the remaining in terms of fashion. That’s simply what among the women did over on the MGM Grand Backyard Area. The trendsetters at Australasian Faculty Broadway bought right down to the small print that can assist you snatch the 4 hottest hairstyles that stole the limelight on the BBMA.

Jourdan Dunn’s Medium-Size ‘Do

British vogue mannequin Jourdan Dunn walked down the crimson carpet turning heads whereas sporting a medium-length hair reduce parted within the centre. Her newest ‘do works finest for spherical, coronary heart and oval formed faces with medium to thick hair. To get the look, begin by pre-damping your hair with a light-weight leave-in spray, then half it evenly within the center, brushing and blow drying as you go. After that, seize your trusty straightening iron to create waves from mid-length right down to the ideas. The hair consultants at Australasian Faculty Broadway counsel ending off with a lightweight maintain hairspray, and a texturiser for extra shine.

Lily Aldridge’s Smooth, Lengthy Locks

Lily Aldridge flaunted her excellent, modern, lengthy locks with a complicated air about her on the occasion. The Victoria’s Secret Angel rocked a sensible and informal coiffure that’s meant to be a timeless basic for gals with sq., spherical or oval faces and tremendous hair. Copy her fashion by pre-damping your hair with a light-weight thermal protectant and blow drying with a paddle brush till you get a low quantity coiffure. Half your hair on the centre and apply a lightweight oil remedy.

Idina Menzel’s Tender, Blonde Waves

Idina Menzel’s hit Frozen songs are usually not the one factor topping the charts on the BBMA. Her latest coiffure despatched some admiring seems to her course as she walked down the crimson carpet. Blonde-haired ladies, take word and steal this scorching look. Pre-damp your hair with a lightweight volumising mouse and blow dry with a barrel spherical brush to extend the amount. Use a big barrel curling iron to create massive waves from the mid-length down.

Whether or not you’re on the lookout for a brand new coiffure for a proper occasion, or an evening out with pals, these three celebrity-approved seems are certain to make you’re feeling like a star. For extra on the newest movie star hairstyles, go to latest-hairstyles.com