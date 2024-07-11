Small fire in towering spire of medieval cathedral in French city of Rouen is under control

PARIS (AP) — A small fireplace broke out Thursday within the spire of the medieval cathedral in Rouen, a serious landmark in northern France that was below renovation, however authorities stated it was shortly introduced below management.

Witnesses informed French tv they noticed smoke emanating from the spire simply after noon, and recalled a devastating fireplace in 2019 at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that toppled its spire and collapsed its roof.

Rouen’s twelfth century cathedral, which is taken into account a Gothic masterpiece, is extensively beloved, not least due to a sequence of work by impressionist Claude Monet capturing its asymmetrical western facade. Additionally it is the tallest church in France, and among the many tallest cathedrals on this planet. It’s famend for its three towers, every constructed in a special fashion.

Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol first posted on the social media platform X round noon that “the start of a hearth” was underway “on the spire of Rouen cathedral.”

Lower than 90 minutes later, Stephane Gouezec, of the Seine-Maritime firefighters, stated the supply of the blaze had been situated — some 120 meters (some 400 toes) excessive — and the fireplace contained. Crews had been working to make sure there have been no remaining “sizzling spots,” he added.

However he informed reporters the chance of the flames spreading was low as a result of the fireplace was in an space the place there was largely metallic.

Gouezec stated development employees had been the primary to note the fireplace and alerted authorities.

The cathedral was evacuated and a safety perimeter put in place, in response to regional officers. Archbishop Dominique Lebrun informed French media that the construction was anticipated to reopen Friday.

Witnesses in Rouen had been jittery because the reminiscence of Paris’ Notre Dame blaze continues to be etched within the nationwide consciousness. It caught fireplace 5 years in the past, additionally whereas below renovation, and is scheduled to reopen in December after an unprecedented reconstruction effort. The reason for that fireside was deemed an accident.