SLUMBO Price Prediction: SLUMBO Plunges 29% As Traders Pivot To This SOL Meme Coin With Its Airdrop And Launch Just 6 Days Away

The SLUMBO worth plummeted greater than 29% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.00006528 as of 12:00 a.m. EST.

With this newest drop, SLUMBO is now down over 89% on the weekly timeframe, however nonetheless up greater than 25% from its all-time low of $0.00005298.

The SLUMBO Value Begins To Degree Off

1-hour chart for SLUMBO/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The SLUMBO worth has entered a consolidation part between $0.00000492 and $0.00026878 over the previous few hours. Because the crypto’s worth begins to stage off, this era of sideways buying and selling could be the precursor to a robust transfer.

If merchants establish SLUMBO’s present ranges as a purchase alternative, then the altcoin may try and flip the $0.00026878 resistance stage into assist. Thereafter, it might need the technical basis wanted to proceed rising within the following 24 hours. If bulls capitalize on the potential alternative, the SLUMBO worth may climb to as excessive as $0.00052007.

However, the bullish thesis could be invalidated if the crypto’s worth drops beneath the $0.00000492 assist. On this various situation, SLUMBO could possibly be susceptible to getting into a worth discovery part in the direction of the draw back. The altcoin may additionally find yourself establishing a brand new all-time low.

Technicals Recommend The SLUMBO Value May Nonetheless Go Both Manner

Technical indicators on SLUMBO’s 1-hour chart give no clear indication of what the crypto may do subsequent. Nonetheless, there’s a slight bearish undertone current on the altcoin’s chart.

Extra particularly, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) has leveled off within the low 40s. Merchants often see an RSI worth beneath 50 as an indication of bearish power. It may additionally point out that SLUMBO’s upside potential is barely larger than its draw back potential. Regardless of this, the RSI means that the altcoin is neither overbought nor oversold.

In the meantime, the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is positioned above the MACD Sign line. That is usually seen as a bullish alignment, and will recommend that the SLUMBO worth is at present in a short-term optimistic cycle. Nonetheless, the declining histogram warns that the crypto’s bullish momentum is beginning to lose some steam.

General, the SLUMBO worth has consolidated, with technical indicators not giving any clear indication of what may occur subsequent. With the latest selloff, merchants may see the stabilizing SLUMBO worth as a possibility to amass the crypto at a reduction.

Whereas merchants ponder whether or not to enter into lengthy positions for SLUMBO, buyers are speeding to purchase new Solana meme coin Sealana (SEAL) with its airdrop and DEX launch lower than per week away.

Trying To Dominate A Sector Dominated By Canine-Themed Tokens

Sealana (SEAL) is trying to make a splash within the Solana meme coin ecosystem, which has been dominated by dog-themed cryptos comparable to Dogwifhat (WIF), Bonk (BONK) and Myro (MYRO).

To attain this, Sealana is making an attempt to maximise its enchantment to meme coin buyers by not coming with an elaborate roadmap or detailed whitepaper. This method appears to have paid off up to now, with the undertaking having already raised over $6 million via its ICO.

This early success coupled with Sealana’s rapidly-growing group has excited an analyst from CryptoNews, who just lately talked about the meme coin in a video titled “TOP 3 PRESALES HAPPENING RIGHT NOW!!” Within the video, he mentioned the crypto’s potential to generate substantial returns for buyers.

Time Is Operating Out For Buyers To Get In On The SEAL Airdrop

A timer has been set on Sealana’s web site, and reveals that there’s simply 6 days left till the meme coin’s highly-anticipated airdrop and subsequent DEX launch. Anybody trying to participate within the airdrop may have till 1 p.m. UTC on July 1.

The #Presale has ended! 🚨 The #Airdrop will start on Tuesday, July 2nd at 1 PM UTC! 🕙🦭 Don’t be concerned you may nonetheless purchase $SEAL earlier than the airdrop begins! 🚀💸 #Sealana is extra excited than a fats man at McDonalds to whale $SEAL into your wallets! 💰 Extra data comin’ quickly! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Mafi9u060 — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 25, 2024

Tokens can nonetheless be purchased at ICO costs up till the airdrop, which is scheduled to happen the following day on July 2, 1 p.m. UTC.

Nonetheless, purchases made within the 24 hours after the July 1 deadline is not going to be eligible for the primary airdrop. As an alternative, tokens acquired throughout this era will solely be claimable after the primary token distribution occasion.

With time ticking down, buyers should purchase SEAL utilizing the straightforward purchase widget embedded on its web site. Promoting for $0.022, the meme coin will be purchased utilizing both ETH, BNB, USDT, SOL or financial institution card.

Buy SEAL right here earlier than its airdrop and DEX launch.

